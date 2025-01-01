Finishing strong and starting off stronger

It’s incredible how we all look forward to Christmas and quickly move on to usher in the new year with so much hope, optimism, and fun fare. The last week of the year is often tinged with reflections on promises made and kept, targets given and met, growth recorded, achievement accomplished, and how the outgoing year had been generally. Indeed, 2024 has been a year of change, sober reflections, and never giving up. As much as I seek to replace New Year resolutions with new habit formation, I promote rewirement in such a subtle manner that it will not be difficult to follow. The five-week program helps you to improve your perception, FINISHING 2024 STRONG AND STARTING 2025 STRONGER.

As we reflect on 2024, it’s evident that it has been a year of change and transformation for many of us. We’ve faced challenges that tested our resilience, moments that demanded introspection, and opportunities that sparked personal growth. Sober reflections led us to understand the importance of never giving up; this tenacity often guides us toward our goals, no matter the difficulties life throws our way. Finding ways to reinvent ourselves, reassessing our priorities, and realigning our ambitions can often surface in this period of reflection.

One aspect of transformation revolves around setting New Year resolutions. However, rather than simply making resolutions that may dissipate over time, I advocate for establishing enduring habits that foster long-term growth. The traditional resolution often falls victim to the “out of sight, out of mind” syndrome, where motivation fades once the initial excitement wears off. Therefore, I promote an approach I term “rewirement,” a method that focuses on reprogramming our minds and behaviours in a gentle, manageable way. This subtle adjustment can facilitate transformation without the overwhelming pressure often associated with resolutions.

Here is where the five-week program comes into play. It is designed to enhance your perception and help you gradually replace negative habits with positive ones. Each week focuses on a different theme essential for personal development. Here’s an outline of how the program runs:

Week 1: Reflection and acknowledgement

The journey begins with reflection. Take the time to acknowledge your achievements and setbacks throughout the year. List experiences that shaped you, noting what you learnt from them. This exercise instills gratitude and lays a foundation for understanding what you truly want to achieve in the coming year. Reflecting before setting new goals means being mindful of what has driven you thus far. This self-awareness is fundamental in recognising the patterns that may have held you back and the strengths that can propel you forward.

Week 2: Goal setting and visualisation

The second week is dedicated to goal setting. Set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals that align your intentions with your vision for 2025. What do you want to achieve? Visualise reaching these goals daily; envisioning success can be a powerful motivator. Break down large goals into manageable tasks, fostering a sense of progress. Visualisation techniques—like creating a vision board or journaling—can help solidify these aspirations, making them more tangible.

Week 3: Identifying and replacing bad habits

In Week 3, the focus shifts to identifying bad habits that hinder progress. Whether it’s procrastination, negativity, or unhealthy lifestyle choices, recognising these behaviours is the first step to changing them. Next, replace these with positive habits. If, for instance, procrastination is an issue, develop a structured daily routine that allocates specific times for tasks, breaking them down into manageable chunks. Small but deliberate changes are impactful and sustainable. The aim is not to overhaul your life overnight but to create an environment that supports your growth during and beyond the program.

Week 4: Accountability and support

The fourth week emphasises accountability. Share your goals with friends, family, or a support group. Accountability partners can provide encouragement and motivation, nurturing a sense of community as you embark on this transition. Regular check-ins can increase your commitment to growth. Additionally, surrounding yourself with like-minded individuals can amplify positivity and foster an environment conducive to change.

Week 5: Mindfulness and sustainability

The final week focuses on mindfulness—being in the present moment without judgment. Cultivating mindfulness can significantly enhance emotional resilience, reduce stress, and improve decision-making skills. Incorporate meditation, deep-breathing exercises, or Pilates into your daily routine. Furthermore, consider how to maintain the changes you’ve made beyond the program. Sustainable habit formation requires continuous reflection and adaptation as life evolves. Periodically reassess your goals and progress, celebrating achievements and the journey of growth you experience along the way.

As we stand on the brink of 2025, it is essential to remember that every new year presents an opportunity for transformation. The key lies in crafting a plan that works for you and devising strategies that inspire rather than overwhelm you. Embrace the essence of retirement, which champions gradual change through positive reinforcement rather than forcing change through sheer willpower.

Moreover, let’s not forget the power of gratitude. By practicing gratitude regularly, we can shift our perspective, creating a more positive and constructive outlook on life. Gratitude fosters resilience and opens our hearts to abundance, making tackling challenges as they arise easier.

Call to action

As we are about to finish 2024 strong and prepare to step into 2025 even stronger, let’s prioritise intentional growth, healthy habits, and the strength that comes from community support. Remember that the journey of self-improvement is a marathon, not a sprint. Acknowledge where you’ve been, be conscious of where you’re going, and remain adaptable to change. Here’s to a prosperous, fulfilling, and transformative new year ahead. Form new perceptions and replace bad habits with new, good ones. Kindly email [email protected] if you need help or a step-by-step guide on this.

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached at +234 8100371304 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye.

