“Eye-marking” The developmental strides of solution government

In 1986, a little known musical group called Timbuk3 recorded a hit song titled, “The Future’s So Bright, I Gotta Wear Shades”. It was a “one-hit wonder” that became a favourite of many, especially high school and college graduates. Although originally intended as sarcasm, the catchy lyrics actually gave listeners a sense of hope and great expectation for the future. Today in Anambra State, hope about a bright future did not berserk the people with excitement through hearsay, but rather the visible difference made within two years of Solution. The government had countered the worldview of a few bismirched individuals who are quick to believe propaganda. It’s ‘Solution’ because out of the hydra-headed problems bedevilling the country at this time, the government has provided relief and succour.

Formerly, Ndi Anambra was pressured to “earmark” the promises of prominent politicians whose words only bamboozled the auditory stimuli without any significant impact. These were leaders who often preened themselves and their reputations. The Solution Government did not stumble on leadership. It had earlier been suffused with turning Anambra State into Dubai, Taiwan. Then, with the global crisis and unfortunate incidents, Prof. C. C. SOLUDO came into office in 2022 with a mandate to make Anambra a liveable and prosperous homeland. Naysayers and gullible indigenes were drugged up to the eyeballs with malicious enticements and manipulation. Developmental changes are not always instantaneous, which corroborates the saying that, “Rome was not built in a day”.

Matter of fact, the Solution Government did select the best individuals on the merit list to assist him in rendering selfless service to his people. The humility in his Excellency displays itself through service. It’s not magic but wonders enveloping every nook and cranny of the state. The Solution team has a clearer vision, propelling a faster flight and speedy development. The Chief of Staff to the governor, Hon. Ernest Ezeajughi, who has served as a councillor for four years while as a mayor for two years in Melbourne, Brent London, gives his full time to the government in the transformation agenda.

Out of the 179 communities, 77 of them are yet to fully benefit from the free education because the primary and junior secondary schools in their abode are mainly returned mission schools. Therefore, the solution government plans to build new public schools or provide teachers and logistics in the public schools built by any of the affected communities through a public-private-community partnership. In a bid to provide jobs for our teeming youths and graduates, the government has gone beyond ‘One Youth, Two Skills’ to acquire 4000 hectares of land in Mamu Forest, Ndiukwuenu, and 5000 hectares along the Ogboji-Ndikelionwu axis, which would be used primarily to build industries, engineer production, and transform the state’s economic prospects.

Amidst the efforts at urban regeneration, amusement parks and gardens, and entertainment centres are already built in the state capital. Unknown to stakers, the government had distributed over two million seedlings of coconut, palm trees, kola nuts, bitter kola, cashews, pawpaw, sour sop, etc. to the 179 communities through the ward councillors to the various kindreds. In the same modality, the government approved funds for the maintenance of schools, roads, hospitals, and public facilities, which is unlike the body language of the country’s political class. St. Michael’s Primary School Awgbu is being elevated to an upstairs, which would contain all the modern educational gadgets.

The erosion menace in Oko, Awgbu, and Nnewi has gotten approval for construction. As part of the measures to ensure that the Anambra State Health Insurance Scheme is service-orientated, referral clinics and primary health centres are being equipped with modern medical instruments and solar panels to ensure constant supply of electricity in all the facilities. Strategic projects like the Awgbu-Amaetiti-Okpeze-Ndiukwuenu 16-km road will soon come on board to provide unhindered access roads to the agrarian communities.

Nonetheless, the financial discipline and prudent management of resources in the hands of the renowned economist account for the diffusiveness of “Charlie NWA mgbafor” all over the state. As the Solution Government plans to conduct local government elections on 28 September, Ndi Anambra should resist detractors and stick to the moving train. The Solution Government works with a bastion meant to assure the people of maximum security and guarantee their welfare. The era of basking in the euphoria of fake promises is over.

Finally, the spirit of sincerity and truth that guides the Solution Government creates the predictable future of all who will support and believe in the values meant to turn the homeland of great patriots into a prosperous city. Living in the past is a dull, lonely business. Ndi Anambra must choose a company with the solution agenda to predict a better future for their children. APGA is a party that has built bridges, not just walls, in the entire state.

Obiotika Wilfred Tochukwu; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Awgbu.