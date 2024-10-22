Exploring trust, authenticity, and engagement in a saturated digital Space

Humans are naturally biased. This makes changing someone’s mind a challenge. This also explains why marketing—attracting customers to generate revenue—is difficult. It requires capturing the attention of the target audience and changing minds. In today’s world, this task has become even more complicated due to information overload and the disruptive nature of the emerging digital economy. Experts say to stand out and engage people, trust, transparency, and authenticity are essential.

The 2024 Lagos Digital Public Relations Summit, held on October 16 and 17, was more than just a gathering of professionals in the field—it was a platform to explore the art of promoting trust and authenticity in the increasingly complex digital ecosystem. Under the theme “Nurturing Authentic Connections in the Digital Ecosystem,” the summit examined the core challenges that public relations (PR) professionals face today, especially in an environment saturated with information and competing messages.

As businesses and organisations strive to capture attention in this noisy world, the summit’s focus on trust, transparency, and authenticity highlighted the essential ingredients needed to gain traction in the modern digital marketplace. These concepts are critical to connecting with audiences on a deeper, more meaningful level—something easier said than done in a world where information is everywhere and attention spans are fleeting.

In his keynote speech, Adetokunbo Modupe, Chairman/Group CEO, TPT International, emphasised that brands must communicate persuasively to capture and keep their audience’s attention. But persuasion must come from a place of authenticity.

Modupe argued that while the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) has revolutionised marketing and communications, there is no substitute for the genuine, emotional intelligence required to make lasting connections. He stressed that originality matters now more than ever and that AI should enhance, not replace, the emotional and native intelligence needed in storytelling. He explained that ethics remain a cornerstone of public relations, and practitioners must continue to do the right thing, even in the age of digital disruption.

O’tega Ogra, Senior Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to the President, presented a thought-provoking session on trust, calling it the key differentiator for brands that want to stand out. He provided five crucial lessons on trust, along with their reversals, highlighting that while trust is vital, it is equally important to strike a balance between transparency and strategic communication.

In the realm of branding, perception is everything. As Ogra noted, people are drawn to what feels real. Brands must therefore curate their digital presence authentically and simplify their messaging to build trust. Yet, there are times when illusion can be more powerful than reality.

Trust is a brand’s most valuable asset, a principle Ogra called the Naval Rule. Brands that consistently deliver on promises, like the financial platform Piggyvest, can elevate their reputation. Transparency is a powerful tool, but Ogra also pointed out that there are moments when withholding information can be more beneficial than complete openness.

Emotional intelligence plays a crucial role in creating meaningful connections. Ogra emphasised the importance of brands engaging in active listening, even in digital spaces, and using storytelling to connect with audiences. However, he warned that relying too heavily on emotional appeals can sometimes backfire.

Ogra also spoke of the power of strategic vulnerability. He encouraged brands to own their mistakes and be realistic about their shortcomings. By doing so, weaknesses can become strengths. But, he cautioned, overexposure can lead to new problems, and brands should avoid revealing too much.

Finally, Ogra stressed the importance of long-term authenticity over short-term gains. In a world obsessed with instant results, real depth and consistency hold more value than superficial reach. However, he reminded the audience not to overlook short-term opportunities entirely—finding balance is key, and realness remains a brand’s greatest strength.

Lanre Basamta, CEO and co-founder of Optimus AI Labs, spoke on the power of content. Starting with the quote by marketing expert David Meerman Scott—”Nobody cares about your product, except you. Create interesting content”—Basamta stressed that perception is everything. Content is not just a tool for engagement; it shapes how audiences perceive a brand.

He underscored the importance of aligning content with a brand’s core message, stating that effective storytelling creates experiences that resonate emotionally with the audience. This emotional resonance, in turn, influences how people perceive a brand and, ultimately, whether they will engage with it.

The 2024 Lagos Digital PR Summit illuminated a key truth: in today’s information-saturated digital environment, brands must focus on nurturing authentic connections. Whether through persuasive storytelling, emotional intelligence, or content that resonates on a deeper level, building trust is critical.

All the speakers and panel discussions emphasised the point—that realness is a brand’s most powerful asset, and balancing transparency, emotional appeals, and strategic communication is key to creating lasting relationships with audiences.

For PR professionals and marketers alike, the summit offered a clear roadmap: trust, transparency, and authenticity are the cornerstones of successful digital engagement in a world where attention is scarce but the connection is invaluable.

Eromosele, a corporate communication professional and public affairs analyst, wrote via: [email protected]

