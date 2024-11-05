Enhancing Igbo apprenticeship governance to support indigenous Nigerian businesses

For centuries, apprenticeships have played a critical role in passing down technical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge across generations. In Nigeria, the Igbo apprenticeship system, or “Igba Boi,” stands as a remarkable example of this tradition, blending practical training with life lessons under the guidance of experienced mentors. Igba Boi isn’t just a vocational programme—it’s a springboard for aspiring business leaders, strengthening communities and driving economic growth. However, preserving its integrity requires addressing sustainability challenges.

Built on the Igbo philosophy of “Onye aghala nwanne ya” (“don’t leave your brother behind”), Igbo entrepreneurs have built resilient enterprises that benefit entire communities. This success owes much to the Igbo Apprenticeship System (IAS), a unique model of mentorship and economic empowerment. As Ndubuisi Ekekwe noted in an article in the Harvard Business Review, IAS nurtures a culture of shared success, creating a balanced community where opportunities are accessible to all. This system, deeply rooted in Igbo culture, stands as a testament to a community’s commitment to resilience and prosperity.

Despite the harsh economic landscape, a great number of local businesses in Nigeria are expanding albeit slowly, supported by the IAS, which has nurtured growth across sectors like transportation, trade, and technology. Yet, to reach its full potential, Nigeria must modernise the IAS framework with effective governance policies. Such policies could help apprentices transition to independent business owners, amplifying benefits to the larger community and steering national progress toward a self-reliant economy.

While IAS has had a major impact in Southeast Nigeria, it lacks formal government support, leaving it vulnerable to legal disputes. Stories of apprentices not receiving promised financial support after years of service—or masters being deceived by apprentices—are becoming more frequent. As Chimezie Chika of AFROCRITIK says, “A boy cannot give you seven or eight years of his life, and you refuse to settle him.” These stories reveal gaps in the IAS that could be addressed by formal recognition and regulation.

This is affirmed by the fairly recent documentary Freemen, featuring the celebrated Cosmas Maduka, Chairman of Coscharis Group, which shows both the system’s promise and its pitfalls: while IAS can pave a path to success, it often lacks legal protections, leaving apprentices at the mercy of their mentors. Mr Maduka revealed that his apprenticeship ended bitterly when his uncle dismissed him with a meagre 200 Naira. “At that time,” he recalled, “the unwritten law was that when your boss decided to part ways with you, he would pay for a store for you for a year or more, give you merchandise, and support you with some cash; that’s how you’re settled. But all my boss gave me was two hundred Naira.”

Chisom Juanita Mefor, in “The Downside of the Igbo Apprenticeship System article” in The Cable newspaper, sheds light on another dimension, cautioning “Perhaps one needs to distinguish between ‘help’ and ‘exploitation.” It is not unusual to hear and learn that some young apprentices, often children, are subjected to mistreatment and exploitation under the guise of training, which raises serious ethical concerns.

Ultimately, IAS is a powerful driver of grassroots entrepreneurship, moving people from unemployment and poverty to employment and ultimately business ownership. However, its informal structure often leads to inconsistent training and even exploitation. but ensuring its relevance in a changing world will require both preservation and adaptation. Policies that protect and enhance IAS can allow it to continue as a powerful force for local empowerment while adapting to modern economic realities. Formalising aspects of IAS without compromising its cultural roots will be essential in maintaining its community-centred approach, making it a blueprint for sustainable, inclusive development in Africa and beyond. By blending tradition with regulatory backing, Nigeria could elevate IAS into a model of Indigenous-driven economic growth that inspires the formation of similar systems across the globe.

Ihunanya Erondu is a multifaceted individual, combining the precision of research with the creativity of poetry and storytelling. She is a Research and Teaching Assistant at the Department of Research, Lagos Business School.

Chinedu Okoro is the centre manager, CKCRLE, Lagos Business school. Contact: [email protected]

