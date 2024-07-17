Endless pit of financial distress amongst Nigerians

In a busy, crazy, upside down world we find ourselves; it’s often very hard to accept the things we cannot change on our own. When we look around,we see pessimism on every face. People wake up every day with a new compounded problem all tied to financial crisis. The daily newspapers aren’t saying anything consoling nor comforting. People find it difficult to get along especially when there is no one to predict the future. Financial stress has become the greatest problem in Nigeria today. Homes are stressed, families are stressed, companies are stressed, banks are stressed, universities are stressed, hospitals are stressed even the government is financially stressed.

Enjoyment, peace and relaxation are effects of transformative governance. Yet, the test of citizens’ bondage comes when they themselves are faced with injustice and cruelty, ingratitude and turmoil. If Nigerians actually voted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu into office and sure they did; why would he treat them like slaves? The decision to serve isn’t an impulse but a deliberate commitment except when we view leadership in government as an opportunity to perpetuate atrocities and idiosyncrasies. Now, every high towering Nigerian trapped in the country is like an eagle in a chicken yard.

The great economic and financial prosperity enjoyed by the political leaders is an antithesis to the abject poverty amongst the masses. Unbelievably, over 74 percent of Nigerian adults are financially distressed. Totalitarian power does not support an evenly distribution of wealth because the borrower is always a servant to the lender. The exploits and achievements of Nigerians in diapora is a testimony that something pfishy is internally amiss. With the low-purchasing power of the masses, how would the MSMEs survive?

Financial stress like kryptonite is out to knock off the cape and diminish the citizenry to a heap of trembling, useless mush. Worry about money is not something new. We’re already paying high money for essential services ten times higher than it was two years ago. ‘Colonisation is not the cause of poverty in Nigeria. Africa is recycling thieves and educated illiterates'(Brian Kagoro). Anxiety and depression are always linked to financial stress. Getting emergency fund as happened during the Covid-19 pandemic stressed a lot of families in America.

“Politics pays higher than any venture thereby: keep them poor, beggarly through paycheck, employee mentality.”

Financial situations affect the lives of adults in a very unique way. The deepest concern of citizens is inflation and rising food prices. Financial condition increases the stress level and heightens anxiety. Unexpected expenses give shock and depressive episodes. Up to 60 percent of the population are in debt. The government does not want to make stealing and cheating unattractive. Today we have many armed robbers, kidnappers, looters, fraudsters, depriving citizens of their prosperity through tricks or by force. Open grazing is one of the major causes of conflict and economic losses in Nigeria.

As prices keep rising faster – cost of milk, eggs, cheese, gas, housing, electricity, transportation, we must resist the urge to take excessive alcohol and always get enough sleep. Thomas Sowell, American economist, said that wealth is created when the people who know how to do it are free to do so. Politicians often make things difficult; make life harder by changing the rules. Politicians have messed up the economy; discouraged entrepreneurship. Entrepreneurs have a great difficulty staying and investing in Nigeria. Politics pays higher than any venture thereby: keep them poor, beggarly through paycheck, employee mentality. And this is why many are searching for financial security which has become elusive.

Human beings most of the time need help and assistance when they are undergoing stress but the multinational companies are already stressed out in Nigeria; we can imagine what would be the fate of small businesses. Nevertheless, we will never be totally free from stress but we can learn to cope with it and conquer it. Financial stress could affect physical and mental health, touching personal relationship, dictating high blood pressure. Nigerians should engage in self-care, set future financial goals, set a budget and stick to it, take advantage of free help. They should make a game plan for debt. One of the greatest fear is to stay without money and that has happened to many Nigerians. Always talk to your families about what you are experiencing.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Awgbu.