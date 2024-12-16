Embracing frailties, understanding triggers and prioritising self-care

Last month, I shared an article that delved into the complexities of vulnerability, mainly focusing on avoiding vulnerability blowback. In that article, I introduced a repurposed BRAVING acronym, emphasising one key concept: Aim. This component highlighted the importance of ensuring our vulnerability is directed at the right audience with great intention. This intention must be purposeful and of value; otherwise, aimless sharing can be detrimental for us while lacking significance for those we’re trying to reach. In my recent piece, in which I discussed my career transition from banking to wellness, I aimed to exemplify the concept of being vulnerably safe. This week, I want to delve deeper into the transformative journey that helped me turn my painful experiences into a source of passion and wholeness. In exploring this, I hope to shed light on the path to understanding one’s triggers and how to navigate them effectively.

To understand the concept of vulnerability in wellness, we must first recognise that everyone has “allergens.” These allergens can be various substances or environmental factors that trigger undesirable physical and emotional reactions. Sometimes, we may not be aware of these allergens within ourselves, yet they still exist. It’s also important to note that some allergens can cause reactions later in life than during our formative years—meaning that certain things we once tolerated easily in our youth may no longer be acceptable as we age. Considering the myriad factors that contribute to our well-being, poor diets, hormonal changes, stress levels, ageing, and living conditions can all take a toll on our health. The ability to recognise one’s allergens is, indeed, a rare gift. This awareness sets the foundation for a healthier lifestyle and provides a pathway to manage well-being effectively.

Since stepping into the realm of wellness and starting my wellness practice, I have encountered numerous individuals grappling with allergic reactions—many of whom had never considered that their discomfort could be rooted in these triggers. Some individuals had undergone multiple surgeries only to find temporary relief because their symptoms were addressed without eradicating the underlying causes. Upon identifying my triggers, I found it much easier to avoid them, which, in turn, mitigated unnecessary strain on my body. Remarkably, I began to see improvements as I experienced months free from back-to-back health issues that had previously plagued me. This newfound understanding empowered me to make informed decisions about my environment and lifestyle, ultimately leading to a more stable and predictable state of well-being.

In addition to dietary changes, I prioritise self-care, including regular spa visits. This time became my designated “me time”—a sacred space for de-stressing and shedding the pressures of daily life. The soothing atmosphere combined with treatments designed to promote relaxation enabled me to build resilience against the stress that had previously triggered migraines. These tranquil moments facilitated a reconnection with my body and mind, fostering an essential sense of peace for my overall health. One of my go-to treatments during this “me time” was hot stone massage. This unique form of massage therapy employs water-treated basalt stones, which are rich in iron and known for their healing properties. In a typical session, warm stones are placed on specific body parts to promote relaxation and open energy pathways known as meridians. Hot stone massage is particularly ideal for this time of year. A session envelops the recipient in warmth that can last for days while alleviating body pains and addressing bone aches.

The benefits of this treatment extend far beyond mere relaxation; hot stone therapy aids deep muscle and tissue relaxation, alleviates stress, promotes toxin release, enhances blood circulation, calms the psyche, and soothes a myriad of physical discomforts. Moreover, this therapy has been shown to effectively treat disorders such as arthritis, anxiety, back pain, circulatory problems, depression, fibromyalgia, stress, insomnia, multiple sclerosis, and various muscular aches and pains. Thus, it proves to be a versatile tool for managing wellness.

As we navigate our wellness journeys, we must reflect on how our dietary choices impact our health. For example, did you know that not just organ meats can increase uric acid levels? Certain fish—especially canned varieties—along with red meat, poultry, sugar, flour, alcohol, and specific vegetables can elevate uric acid to levels leading to gout. This realisation emphasises the importance of mindfulness concerning our food intake. Pay close attention to how your body reacts after consuming certain foods and consider retracing any health concerns or emergencies to what was ingested in the last 24-48 hours.

Ultimately, the interplay between vulnerability and wellness is a powerful reminder of the human experience. Embracing our frailties, understanding our triggers, and prioritising self-care are essential to optimal health. Take the time to reflect on your well-being. Are there allergens in your life that are yet to be identified? Uncovering these aspects of your life can cultivate a life rooted in intentionality and care. I welcome your thoughts and experiences. Please feel free to share your insights.

Olayinka Opaleye is a Wellbeing Specialist and Corporate Wellness Strategist. She can also be reached at +234 8100371304 or by clicking on www.linkedin.com/in/olayinkaopaleye.

