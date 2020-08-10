Edo 2020: What do you bring to the table?

Political campaigns in Edo State have become a show of dishonour. Not sure I have witnessed an election year with campaigns from parties/candidates detailing manifestos and why they seek to be elected. The four years ritual has become an avenue for educated and highly placed citizens of the state to spit foul language in the name of campaigning for their candidate or political parties. Most disheartening is the pretentious use of religious terms to woo the already deceived populace.

It is funny how the masses are swayed into laughter of the comical outpouring forgetting that our socioeconomic future is being toiled with selfish interests. Are you not tired of seeing these comical displays by people we call our political leaders? Has it crossed your mind that politics is not played this way, or have we become stuck that we cannot deduce wrong from, right? It is time we hold these people accountable.

It is irritating to continually wake up to see video clips from respected national media houses showing very uncultured campaigns from the two frontline parties. These campaigns are NO, NO for me because I know it can be done better than what seems pleasing and suiting in their eyes.

If truly Edo is still the Heartbeat of the Nation, then Nigeria as whole would remain unhealthy as we are currently experiencing. The heart is a vital organ of the body. To heal this purported heartbeat, the people must wake up to the times of Ambrose Alli and Samuel Ogbenudia of blessed memories. Perhaps I only read about them in History and Government during high school, but their legacies speak volume till date. These men had the interest of the people at heart in their time.

The present-day political bigwigs, what do they bring to the table? Are we ever going to have a platform built on objectivity to test their intelligent quotient (IQ) and emotional questions (EQ) when election year comes? Do we just remain aloof and then endure yet another four years with politicians throwing tantrums at us like sheep with a shepherd?

We need to ask them questions that are what I know political campaigns to be. We have got to stand as a people to demand accountability and responsible governance. If they enjoyed good governance in the 60s to maybe late 80s what has changed? Why can’t they have the interest of the people and bequeath good governance to this generation and that of our children. An average father who is a grandfather today back in the 70s enjoyed free education up to college level (in some instances) among other things.

But today, they built a block of three classrooms without furnishing and it becomes a grand achievement. They build a hospital without fully equipped and get it commissioned in grand style on national media. After weeks, the same monument becomes a shadow of itself. Same applies to other public infrastructure. Still, the masses would support them for elective positions without demanding accountability or a visible scorecard. Who do us? (in popular Edo slang).

#Edo2020 is here, the sleaze mongers have started with campaigns of calumny. They would rather champion unpalatable phrases/sentences against each other instead of campaigning with the right tactics; showcasing the credibility of their candidate or party and why they seek or stand as the best choice. Even in the medieval periods, I have not read that campaigns were ever done this way. The place of intelligence is dragged into the mud while folly is played on political rallies/stages.

With shoulders high they hold the microphone to spit foul languages. They assemble bigwigs from across the countries for endorsement. Yet none has laid emphasis on why their candidate or party should be voted. In place of a working blueprint or manifesto, we have heard the following: “… I sold a bad product to you and I have come to apologise … Green snake under the green grass, summer has come, and we can see the snake, na to kill am (chorused)”. “…You be thief, I no be thief, … Anyone wen say we no go enter, holy Ghost Fire (chorused)”.

This is how much our politics have been reduced and no one seems to be bothered. We seem to be alright like whatever they give, we will take and endure hardship continuously. I write with frustration on the state of the political landscape and I cannot pour it all in one piece. The parties/candidates need to grow up to embrace right campaign tactics detailing reasons they seek elective positions and not these continuous myopic and shameful campaigns of calumny. These shameful political imbroglios will only make the future bleaker with no respite in sight.

Kenneth Adejumoh

Adejumoh, a Public Relations practitioner writes in from Lagos, Nigeria.