Economic crisis: An opportunity for the Igbos

The present hardship and bad governance in Nigeria have provided the Igbos with an opportunity for growth and development. Since the first military coup in Nigeria, the lives of innocent people from the East have been sacrificed on the altar of power struggles. The blood of Igbos shed during the Biafran war and various uprisings has turned into a blessing for the living. From the marginalisation and oppression suffered at the hands of fellow countrymen, the Igbos have developed character, endurance, and resilience. Despite the government’s efforts to cripple commerce and trade, the Igbos continue to succeed in various ventures and occupations.

The meagre $20 given to every Igbo man in 1970 for the thousands of pounds they had in commercial banks is a testament to their industry. The suffering endured during and after the Biafran war has shaped the Igbos’ persistence and resilience, qualities that help them navigate the current hardships in Nigeria.

There is no doubt that the Igbos became subjugated in Nigeria with the failure of the January 1966 coup. Figures like the late Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe were completely betrayed by the inordinate ambition of the five army majors, marking the beginning of the Igbos’ struggles in Nigeria. For those who did not fight in the Biafran war, understanding the Igbo plight in Nigeria requires a deep dive into history to appreciate their skills and resourcefulness in their own country.

While singing and celebration are common, the materialistic lifestyles of political leaders have led many young people astray, fixating on wealth and luxury. Across Nigeria, there is deep economic discontent. Like the wasteful expenditures in the presidency, people desire more yet face fewer opportunities. The once high standard of living has been truncated by political crises, leading to a situation where people are forced to consume dangerous chemicals and concoctions due to food shortages and hunger. The growing poverty in Nigeria is a catastrophe that even past generations could not have foreseen.

Many elites in Nigeria become disingenuous when it comes to Igbo interests. How often can one recount an Igbo person holding key positions like President, Vice President, Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Justice of Nigeria, Controller of Customs, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector General of Police, Minister of Petroleum, Minister of Finance, Minister of Works, and others?

Read also: Why Ndigbo refused to join #Endbadgovernance protest

Despite this political marginalisation, the common Igbo man has the resilience to uplift himself. The suffering endured by the Igbo people has been a means for political bigwigs to score cheap points amidst oppression and neglect. If only other ethnic groups could understand the Igbo ethos—how they develop their host communities, make every place they settle a home, and treat neighbours as a family—there would be less hostility toward them. It is misguided to remark that the Igbos are progressive and enterprising when government machinery is often used to stifle their endeavours.

Though nobody enjoys hard times, the painful experiences of the Igbos during the war have acted as a catalyst for their stronger character, enabling them to endure the ongoing challenges in Nigeria. Leadership qualities such as empathy, authenticity, and integrity, which are the cornerstones of good governance, are extinct from the presidency and other political offices. The political class and elites continue to propagate a wasteful system of governance, counteracting policies that could benefit the masses.

There is unrest worldwide, with economies crumbling, markets crashing, and the looming threat of economic depression. But the situation in Nigeria has reached a level that could drive any sane person to madness—markets are set ablaze, travellers are kidnapped and ransomed, staple goods are out of reach, government spending on luxuries continues to increase, farmers cannot return to their lands, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) struggle to survive. Meanwhile, helpless people are left to their doom, and the voices of the opposition are silenced.

Much like the Israelites preparing to leave Egypt, the Igbos have been granted a climate and environment suited to protect them from these harsh conditions. It is undeniable that these worries and fears affect us all. Some wish they had wings to fly away and find rest. Just as a parade looks different from a helicopter than from street level, understanding the struggles of hard-working Nigerians requires a perspective gained from exposure to developed nations. Every slave has a day of freedom, and that remains the hope of every Igbo man in Nigeria.

Obiotika Wilfred Toochukwu, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Awgbu