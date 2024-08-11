EBG Protests: The Good, the Bad and the very Ugly!

“We hit the streets in protest against hunger and hardship because our current political leaders have taken us for granted, for too long.

“How can they be living large in the midst of mass poverty and expect us to keep quiet? Can you tell your child not to cry out of hunger?”

– Shehu Ahmed (A protester in Kaduna State).

The haunting, heady headlines of the news media -both local and global-paint the scary scenario of the gales of the #EndBadGovernance protests that swept across some states in the country. That was at least part of what truly transpired. From the expected to the absurd and obscene, they reflected the torrid tales of a beleaguered nation caught in the dire straits of harrowing hunger. In fact, it has so far exhibited youth restiveness occasioned by mass joblessness and economic misery – all be it, preventable tragedies. The situation on ground therefore, brings up the burning questions.

Are Nigerians hungry? Yes! Even without the Global Hunger Index, GHI ranking the country as 109 out of 125 countries on that Human Development Index, HDI perspective, we, the victims know it and feel the pains. Do we have the right to ventilate our angst against poor governance? Yes, of course. Both Sections 39 and 40 guarantee the freedom of expression and association. Hence, the #EndBadGovernance protests, which the mass media reported.

Some read that:”He did it to former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012, so why is he complaining now?” That is, talking about incumbent President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Could that perhaps imply the law of Karma at full play, a concerned citizen asked? Only time will tell. Some others stated that: “Northern states hit hard, 24-hour curfew placed in states including Bornu, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Bauchi, Yobe and Plateau.” Yet, another news item was that: “Tinubu did not consult with the governors before the broadcast” as highlighted by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed.

With reference to that controversial, yet delayed first broadcast, the Nobel laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, long viewed as the president’s staunch supporter did not mince words, or attempt to paper over obvious cracks in his response. Well, it reminds us of the popular quote that, “only a true friend would tell you the truth at the expense of losing your friendship.”

Soyinka aptly described it, as, “the serving of bullets where bread is pleaded is ominous retrogression and we know what that eventually proves.” But what could it truly prove?

Ordinarily, every citizen of the country called Nigeria has the right to full expression and to protest against any form of injustice as earlier stated. But when the political elite, whose primary duties are to guarantee security of lives and property, as well as to provide for the people ‘s welfare, as patently provided in Sections 14 Sub-section (2)( b ) of the 1999 constitution, as amended act otherwise, the current great disconnect between them and the led majority is what definitely evolves.

Truth be told, President Ahmed Tinubu, long viewed as a democrat and indeed, as one of the loudest voices in the battle against military oppression during the NADECO days cannot afford to branded otherwise. Unfortunately, the #EndBadGovernance protests, and worse still, the mishandling by both the security personnel on one hand, and his political foes, on the other have brought forth to the public sphere, the nauseating issues of might -is-right, and the greed for power to serve the self as against the state.

Only that would explain the terrifying news item of some 16 innocent citizens brutally assaulted and sent to their early graves by some trigger -happy policemen within the first three days of the protests. Yet, a news item credited to the police claimed that no life was lost! But right there in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT some policemen threw tear gas at journalists out to report the incidents. Not done, they shot at protesters, obviously in the obnoxious bid to satisfy their all-conquering masters. Also in Delta state a protester was found dead in his pool of blood, courtesy of police brutality. There was another trending video of a security operative openly gunning down a protester in Azare, Katagum LGA of Bauchi State.

Similarly heart-wrenching was the pursuit of a 19- year old man who was shot dead by soldiers right inside his father’s house, even after locking himself behind close doors at Samaru, Zaria! All these, and more senseless killings by security personnel are unconstitutional violations that must be investigated. All the culprits must be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law. They were not employed to kill innocent citizens, just to please the overtly corrupt and clueless leaders but to shield the people from harm.

As former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar rightly warned, the use of lethal force by security operatives against the protesters is a crime against humanity, that should not be tolerated. But so also is the hijack of the protests by some hoodlums and unpatriotic elements, out to wreak havoc on individuals and their valued property.

For instance, the dangerous dimension of some hoodlums setting the residence of a former member of the House of Representatives in Jigawa state, Nazifisani Gumel on fire is despicable. And totally condemnable too was the waving of Russian flag traced to members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in different states of Katsina, Kaduna and the Shiite group in Kurna area of Kano city. Such open display of effrontery against the Nigerian nation, contravenes Section 41 of the Criminal Code Act, according to Human Rights activist, Femi Falana. Perpetrators of such unpatriotic act must also be brought to speedy justice, to serve as deterrence to others with similar inclination. But what is the best way forward out of the ignoble pit of mass poverty and hunger that triggered the protests?

Put simply, new policies are required to boost food security. Though the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari stated that the federal government has suspended duties, tariff and taxes on the importation of maize, husk brown rice, wheat, and cowpeas for 150 days these are but short- term measures. The Tinubu-led government should do the needful by ensuring security as well as returning fuel subsidy, reducing taxes on electricity and all manner of goods and services. Our political leaders should show leadership example by living austere lives. That would send the right message that they wear the tattered shoes of the long-suffering Nigerians and feel our pains.

Besides all these, Tinubu should heed the clarion call by Falana to probe how the humongous sum of N438 billion given to the state governors to revitalise businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic was spent. And above all, now is the best of times for the holistic restructuring of the country with a revisit of the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference.

Let the geo-political zones control their God-given resources to act as catalysts for sustainable economic development, as it was during the First Republic. As former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo rightly observed, Nigeria is currently sitting on a keg of gunpowder. All efforts should be made to cushion the pains of the people instead of aggravating them. Again, I state that the time for self-deceit has come and gone!