Easing the lock down. Now it’s up to you to make Lagos safe!

Now is the time to take responsibility Not just saving your own life but saving friends, families and future generations too. Easing the lockdown means a higher pressure on us individuals to make the right choice.

A recent report by GeoPoll suggests that there is room for improvement. GeoPoll looked at 12 sub Saharan countries including Nigeria, and found that 96% reported they had taken measures to prevent themselves from contracting coronavirus. Increasing hygiene, which would include an increase in handwashing, was the most common measure being taken. However, only 54% of respondents had increased their hygiene. The figure could be higher for Nigeria, but on most other areas in the survey, Nigeria scores about average. Avoiding public places was reported by 50% of the respondents. So now, it’s the time to change; if you have facilities to work from home, stay at home. Avoid public places, and wash hands regularly. Take control of what you can, there is no excuse to put yourselves and other people at unnecessary risk.

Since other countries are easing their lockdown simultaneously, there is little or no data to look at and learn from. However, one country, Sweden has never had a full lockdown, only certain restrictions such as limiting public gathering and international travel. While the strategy can be debated, some learnings can probably be drawn from the figures. Firstly, fatalities from COVID-19 differs per region, and one reason seems to be how well people actually follow the advice of the government. The main capital, Stockholm, has higher cases per capita than most other regions, and recent reports suggest that this is because people have not followed the 2m rule when out in public. Thus, a change, or lack thereof, in social behaviour can make a significant difference. Or to put it bluntly, breaking the advice means more deaths!