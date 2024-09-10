Driving Africa’s circular economy with innovative tyre waste management system

Data show that every year, a staggering 100 billion tons of raw materials are extracted globally, yet only 8.6 percent of these raw materials are reused, highlighting a significant circularity gap. Across Africa, millions of tonnes of solid waste are generated each year, with Nigeria alone producing over 32 million tonnes according to a United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) report.

Traditionally, African nations have relied on conventional methods to manage waste, but as the continent grapples with rapid industrialization and environmental challenges, a shift towards circular economy practices has become imperative.

Adopting circular economy practices offers a transformative pathway to industrialisation in Africa, fostering sustainable development, creating jobs, environmental protection and addressing challenges like climate change. However, the reality is that only a small percentage of materials are reused, revealing a big gap in circular practices in Africa.

In Africa, recycling remains largely informal with scavengers who operate at landfill sites and waste dumps. Yet, amidst this backdrop, one organisation is at the forefront of revolutionising waste management and advancing recycling across the continent, particularly with regards to tyre waste management. The UK-based holding company, FREEE Recycle, is dedicated to developing, operating, and investing in Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing (IRM) facilities across Africa.

FREEE Recycle’s mission is to redefine waste management in Africa by transforming waste into valuable resources while creating economic opportunities for local communities. The company’s innovative approach goes beyond recycling, focusing on maximising the value of waste materials by converting them into high-quality, marketable products.

The vision of FREEE Recycle began with its pilot project in Nigeria, addressing the Country’s pressing issue of waste tyre disposal. Like many African countries, Nigeria struggles with managing millions of waste tyres annually, which contribute to environmental degradation and health risks. FREEE Recycle’s solution involved the development of an Integrated Recycling and Manufacturing (IRM) model that fully utilises all components of waste tyres. The rubber is converted into eco-friendly products such as flooring and playground surfaces, while the fibre is repurposed for fuel, and the steel is recycled for use in construction.

This IRM model is at the heart of FREEE Recycle’s strategy and represents a significant departure from traditional waste management practices, which often fail to unlock the full potential of waste materials. By integrating recycling with manufacturing, FREEE Recycle not only reduces waste but also generates new products that can be sold both domestically and internationally. This approach adds substantial value to the waste stream, contributes to economic diversification, and creates jobs, demonstrating the economic viability of circular economy principles.

Since the launch of its pilot facility in Nigeria in 2020, FREEE Recycle operations in Nigeria have made significant environmental and economic strides. The organisation has recycled over 250,000 waste tyres, equating to 2,500 tonnes of rubber, which has reduced landfill waste, cut carbon emissions by over 8,100 metric tonnes, and helped prevent approximately 2,250 cases of malaria by eliminating mosquito breeding grounds. On the economic front, the organisation has created over 400 jobs, produced 144,000 square meters of rubber products, and contributed to local skills development and business support.

FREEE Recycle’s operations align with twelve of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), including responsible consumption and production (SDG 12), climate action (SDG 13), and decent work and economic growth (SDG 8).

By reducing waste, lowering carbon emissions, and creating jobs, the company contributes to global sustainability efforts. Additionally, FREEE Recycle actively engages with local communities, offering economic empowerment and skills development opportunities, particularly for women and youth. Through partnerships with small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and training programs, the company fosters entrepreneurship and promotes inclusive economic growth.

FREEE Recycle’s innovative approach to waste management and commitment to sustainability sets a new benchmark for the circular economy in Africa. By transforming waste into valuable resources and creating economic opportunities, the company is not only addressing the continent’s waste management challenges but also laying the groundwork for a greener, more prosperous future. As FREEE Recycle continues to expand its operations and advocate for circular economy principles, it is setting a new standard for responsible production and consumption in Africa and beyond.

Ifedolapo Runsewe, managing director, FREE Recycle