Many people focus on financial poverty but ignore social poverty. It’s not just about how much money you have; it’s about who you have.

As you navigate 2025, don’t just focus on earning more—focus on surrounding yourself with the right people who help you make, manage, and multiply wealth.

Your social wealth might just be the missing link to your financial breakthrough.

We’re already in the third month of 2025. How are your finances faring?

For many people, the answer is “not as great as I hoped.” If you’re looking to improve your financial situation, here’s something to consider: social wealth—the quality of your relationships—can be a powerful tool in building financial success.

Let me share a story.

Years ago, my business faced a time-sensitive financial opportunity. I had to raise a significant amount of money within 24 hours. It was too good to miss, but I couldn’t do it alone.

So, I called a friend, who reached out to five others, and in just one hour, we raised the funds.

That’s the power of the right relationships.

When people talk about wealth, they focus on bank balances, investments, and assets. But what about the people in your corner? The friends, mentors, and partners who can help you navigate opportunities and financial storms?

Proverbs 27:17 says, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.”

If your network can’t support you, introduce you to wealth opportunities, or provide financial wisdom, maybe it’s time to reassess the true purpose of those relationships.

Your Network = Your Net Worth

Your relationships can accelerate or hinder your financial growth. Even Jesus understood the importance of structured relationships. He had:

The 70 (Outer Circle): A larger community of people connected to his mission.

The 12 (Inner Circle): His closest disciples, who worked closely with him.

The 3 (Inner Core): Peter, James, and John—his trusted allies in key moments.

The 1 (Deep Connection): John, the beloved disciple.

This structure applies to your financial and professional life, too. You need:

Mentors – Those ahead of you who provide wisdom on wealth-building.

Peers – Friends who encourage smart money moves, collaborate, and share opportunities.

Mentees – People you help grow, creating a cycle of value.

Strategic Connectors – The key people who introduce you to wealth-building opportunities.

Social Wealth in Action

Think about it:

Business Growth: Many entrepreneurs struggle with funding, yet the right network can introduce them to investors or strategic partnerships.

Career Acceleration: Job opportunities often come from referrals. Who’s in your circle recommending you for promotions or high-value roles?

Emergency Support: Life happens. A strong financial safety net isn’t just your savings—it’s also having a solid support system when you need urgent resources or advice.

Investment Opportunities: Many wealth-building opportunities are shared within circles of trust. If your network isn’t exposing you to new financial opportunities, you might be in the wrong room.

How to Build and Nurture Financially Valuable Relationships

Be Valuable First – Offer help, knowledge, or connections before asking for favours.

Engage in Wealth-Building Conversations – If your friends only discuss spending and not investing, it’s time to elevate the discussion.

Diversify Your Network – Have mentors, peers, and mentees in different industries and areas of expertise.

Be Intentional – Relationships don’t grow by accident; they thrive with consistency and value exchange.

