Do you know you could be consuming a credit card weight of Microplastics every week?

In a time when convenience and fast-paced lives are the norm, our everyday decisions frequently have unanticipated effects on the environment and, even more disturbingly, on our own health. Microplastics are ubiquitous in our food and water supplies, and this is one consequence that has quietly seeped into our lives. There are serious worries over the long-term effects on human health since contemporary research indicates that the average individual may be unintentionally consuming the equivalent of a credit card’s worth of microplastics per week.

Plastic waste with time degrades into tiny particles called microplastics, which are smaller than five millimetres. They penetrate our ecosystems and make their way into our seas, soils, and air. What is more worrisome is the reality that our bodies are now being contaminated by these microscopic particles through the food and drink we consume.

Read also: Beyond the Backlash: Why we must stand strong for a plastic-free Nigeria

A study by the University of Newcastle in Australia found out that a person may be eating as much as 5 grams of plastic every week which is the equivalent of a credit card’s weight. This shocking finding highlights the widespread distribution of plastic waste and the subtle ways in which it influences our daily lives. These plastics come from more obvious sources including single-use plastics and plastic packaging, as well as microscopic particles formed during the disintegration of larger plastic litter.

Although the entire health effects of exposure to microplastics are yet unknown, some research has already raised certain concerns. Research has connected exposure to microplastics to a number of health problems, such as immune system dysfunction, inflammation, and endocrine system disturbances. In addition, the accumulation of microplastics in critical organs raises concerns about the possible long-term effects of repeated exposure and might result in more serious health problems.

To tackle this problem, different sectors of the economy, governments, and individuals must all be involved. Individual consumers may minimise their use of single-use plastic, choose reusable alternatives, and support programs that encourage sustainable packaging to help lessen their personal plastic footprint.

Industries are also essential in halting the plastic menace. Eco-friendly packaging options must be given top priority by businesses, who should also invest in cutting-edge technology to recycle plastic and assume accountability for the full life cycle of their products. To encourage a move toward more sustainable behaviours, governments must implement and enforce strict rules on the manufacturing and disposal of plastics.

Read also: Circular economy: Highlighting Cc-HUB’s initiative on plastic pollution in Nigeria

It is a sobering reminder of the pressing need for group action that we can be unknowingly eating every week 5 grams of microplastic equivalent to the weight of a credit card. Our environment and our health may suffer greatly if we ignore this problem. Governments, businesses, and individuals must band together and take bold action to eliminate plastic from the environment so that the decisions we make now do not jeopardise the welfare of future generations.

Tosin Afeniforo is a sustainable development practitioner, climate change activist, and Ph.D. scholar at the IUSS Pavia, Italy