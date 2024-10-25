Digital literacy: A shining light for young female SGBV victims

Surjoodeen is the Managing Director, Southern and Central Africa, HP

Stories of women facing marginalisation flood mainstream and social media almost daily, with sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) taking centre stage in national conversations. SGBV is a global and complex issue, but it’s our collective responsibility as a community to address it. By taking meaningful action, we can contribute to making a real impact. Together, we can drive change.

Research by Ekpenyong, Ushie, and Tawo (2021) on the impact of literacy in the prevention of gender-based violence highlights the critical role of education in helping women navigate abusive situations and build independent, sustainable lives. By fostering literacy and providing access to education, societies can empower women with the skills needed for employment and economic independence—key factors in reducing vulnerability to gender-based violence. In contexts like Nigeria, ensuring women have these opportunities is vital for creating more equitable and protective environments.

This persistent issue is further underscored by a national survey conducted by the Women at Risk International Foundation (WARIF), which found that nearly 25 percent of females aged between 18 and 24 experienced sexual abuse before turning 18. These figures may be conservative due to the stigma associated with reporting such incidents and the minimal chances of achieving justice for the victims.

In response, the WARIF Girls’ Project Plus (WGP+), in collaboration with HP, established an initiative to contribute to the fight against rape and sexual violence on female children, as well as empower young girls in secondary schools with digital literacy to plan their lives. The project was aimed at building capacity among female children in secondary schools and equipping them with the requisite digital knowledge to be able to detect early signs of sexual violence and the appropriate response to such development.

The project also focuses on boosting young girls’ self-confidence, enabling them to make timely decisions on careers, entrepreneurship, and healthy living. This year’s project involved students from Surulere Senior High School and Ijaiye Ojokoro Junior College in Lagos. It was a successful program with a near 100 percent success rate. Girls as young as 10 years old were taught crucial subjects like “My body and I,” “What is abuse?” “Unmasking the abuser,” and “Reporting the abuser” by WARIF-trained facilitators. They also learnt about “Effective Leadership, “Success Mindset,” and “Starting a Small Business.”.

Furthermore, the program has shown the effectiveness of integrating digital literacy into the fight against SGBV. By incorporating digital literacy into educational curricula, young girls learn to navigate digital platforms safely and responsibly, enhancing their ability to identify and respond to potential threats both online and offline. The program curriculum includes several key digital literacy components:

Digital literacy integration: The HP team conducts sessions on digital literacy covering topics like “Effective Leadership,” “Success Mindset,” and “Starting a Small Business.” These sessions are aimed at empowering the girls with skills to navigate digital spaces safely and effectively, enhancing their overall capability to protect themselves from digital and physical threats.

Resource distribution: Students receive resource materials that include information on digital literacy, which they can also share with peers, thereby extending the impact of the training beyond the immediate attendees.

Certificates and recognition: At the end of the sessions, certificates are presented to the participants, adding a formal acknowledgement of their learning and empowerment.

Beyond HP’s collaboration with WARIF Girls’ Project Plus, the company is equipping women and female students with the necessary skills for the future through HP LIFE and HP IDEA programs. Core to these programs is HP’s commitment to female empowerment and digital equity, as we take proactive steps to be the most sustainable and just technology company. The HP LIFE and HP IDEA programs are enabling people to gain essential digital skills that not only enhance their employability but also position them as leaders in the digital age.

The effectiveness of these programs in fostering digital literacy among young girls not only boosts their awareness and self-esteem but also empowers them with crucial skills to navigate their environments safely. By educating girls on their rights and instilling knowledge about personal safety, both online and offline, the program significantly enhances their ability to identify and extricate themselves from potentially harmful situations.

The success of these initiatives suggests a scalable model that could be implemented across more schools, potentially transforming the landscape of youth education and safety in the region. This approach is crucial in building a generation of young women who are not only aware of the dangers of SGBV but are also equipped with the digital skills to protect themselves and make informed decisions about their lives.

