A man named Haron like many residents in the community worked hard daily, tending to his farm, carrying heavy loads, and spending long hours in the sun. He was known for his strength and endurance, but despite this, he had begun to feel sluggish and tired. His energy waned, and his body ached, as though he were carrying a burden far heavier than the sacks of grain he carried.

One evening, after a particularly exhausting day, Haron called his wife, Leela explaining with his fatigued face how he feels unsettled in his body. He cited being always tired, feels his stomach churns and feels as though he can’t digest his food properly. His wife thought for a moment and further explained that it was time to consider what was happening inside his body particularly with digestion. She said it’s possible that the food he eats isn’t nourishing him as it should and encouraged him to seek means of clarity through investigation.

Hearing this, Haron was intrigued about what could be happening and visited a healer known for his understanding of the body. The healer explained how digestion occurs the moment food is put into the mouth, the role of the teeth in breaking it down, how the saliva mixes with the food to begin the process of breaking down carbohydrates before it enters the stomach and other further processes. Haron was excited to hear this and wanted to learn more about how this process matters to how he feels. He was further enlightened about the body that it won’t absorb the nutrients from food if it’s not broken down properly which often leads to low energy, inability to repair muscles and to keep one fit. All of this was linked to the diet pattern observed in the community which often lacks balance (too much refined food and not enough fiber or whole foods).

Without the right nutrients, your body struggles. “Imagine trying to build a house without all the necessary materials” he said. The healer educated him on other effects of poor digestion which include indigestion, heartburn, bloating, and even issues with your skin and immune system.

Haron enquired on how he could work to improve his digestion. The responses were:

1- Being mindful of what and how you eat. Chew your food thoroughly, so that it is easier for your stomach to break it down. Eating slowly allows your body time to signal when you are full, preventing overeating.

2- Eat a diet rich in fiber, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods promote healthy digestion and feed the good bacteria in your gut.

3- Large meals can overwhelm your digestive system, especially when consumed quickly. This can lead to indigestion, heartburn, and bloating. Smaller, balanced meals consumed more frequently will give your body time to digest properly and absorb nutrients.

4- Avoid stress as it can interfere with digestion. When the body is in a constant state of stress, it diverts energy away from processes like digestion to deal with the perceived threat. This can slow digestion, because stomach upset, and even lead to conditions like irritable bowel syndrome. Practices like meditation, deep breathing, and spending time in nature can help reduce stress, improving digestion and overall health.

Haron now understands that the large heavy meals he consumes quickly could be contributing to his problems.

Grateful for the wisdom he had received, Haron returned home, determined to make changes. He ate more slowly, savouring each bite, and chose wholesome, natural foods over the heavy, processed ones he had grown accustomed to. He began to take breaks during his day, breathing deeply and letting go of stress. And over time, he noticed the change. His energy returned, his stomach settled, and his strength grew. This new growth process made him understand that the journey of digestion, though invisible, was vital to every part of his life. It nourished not only his body but also his mind, giving him the vitality and resilience to face each day with newfound strength.

