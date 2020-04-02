COVID-19 and accountability

It is interesting (or is it intriguing) that many highly placed Nigerian are coming out openly and sincerely to confess romance with the deadly Coronavirus. This is commendable but, Nigeria being a country where sincerity is a road less travelled, I am curious about the “sincerity” of the confessions. I believe COVID-19 is not partisan in its choice of victims, but then, where are the confessions of the “non-highly” placed Nigerian? Are some not also testing positive? While not making light of the situation, I ask: is it that testing positive of the virus is becoming correlated with social status? Or is it that there would soon emerge an elite club of coronavirus positives? Or is it that the funds coming in now from various individuals and organizations and some top politicians toward combating the disease would be “allocated” to the COVID-19 positives?

With just one or two deaths so far and dozens of confessions, it seems to me that the COVID-19 is attracting more attention than the deadlier book haram and its other criminal cousins that have claimed thousands of lives of ordinary Nigerians. Well, no matter the allure, testing positive of the deadly virus is neither edifying nor glorious enough to be coveted. If it is prideful to test positive, that’s alright but not at the expense of the poor masses of this country. That is why the question of accountability over the funds being realised to combat the disease is critical.

I read that the University College Hospital Ibadan wrote an open letter to “well-meaning groups and associations” soliciting assistance to upscale its isolation centre. If a Teaching Hospital that opened its doors to patients in 1957 (63 years ago) is orphaned in terms of finance and infrastructure, then how can a General Hospital in my town cope with the current situation? A university college hospital of the status of UCH should not be in want of manpower, tools, electricity supply and functional infrastructure after more than six decades of existence. This is not just unfortunate and laughable, but also pathetic. It is also evident that many State governments in Nigeria are not ready to deal with the pandemic. Except for one or two, I have not heard State Governors boastingly confessing the measures they have in place to curtail COVID -19 pandemic. They are still on the drawing board and perhaps waiting for the Federal Government for direction and resources.

These actions or inactions show that matters relating to the pandemic are currently being treated in silos. There is currently nothing substantial in the COVID-19 narratives that render unto the government a predisposition to pursuing strong policies beneficial to the masses. This won’t help to achieve the desired result. All this show the gross social irresponsibility we face as a country. If that isn’t the case, there ought now to be a serious commitment in terms of provision of required facilities and joint coordination of activities.

Well, beyond the provision of facilities and other materials, there will also be the need to provide evidence of achievement of “value for money” in the use of the resources provided to combat the virus. This is to ensure that COVID-19 does not unduly benefit the already rich and wealthy, many of whom are currently the main testimonials of the disease. Accountability is imperative given that fighting corruption is a major task of the present administration. I believe we all know that the adverse consequences of lack of accountability in Nigeria are real and fiercer than those posed by the combined unholy activities of Boko haram and the murderous herdsmen and kidnappers. So, let’s treat accountability in the case of COVID-19 with a positive mindset.

I know demanding accountability in Nigeria where patronage and corruption have been established and documented as endemic is a herculean task. We have waited too long and allowed corruption to run wild, thus, making accountability real has been a mirage. This is not because government functionaries and politicians do not know what accountability is but they refuse to know what it is. I wonder what is difficult acknowledging that accountability is simply the duty to provide an account (by no means necessarily financial account) or reckoning of those actions for which one is held responsible! Now, the opportunity has come to act accountably by confessing accountability the same way that “being COVID-19 positive” is being confessed. One without the other would be a disservice to the nation. No tradeoff, no mutual exclusiveness.

The funds coming in would be quite enormous and Nigerians do not expect the government to exhibit any façade of accountability in the matter of COVID-19. There should be no opportunity for corruption and wealth redistribution leading to more wealth inequality. No. Let the funds be utilized judiciously and be accounted for expeditiously to the delight of Nigerians. I trust and believe we can put away our weakly and sickly greed for public funds.

Frank Iyoha