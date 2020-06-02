COVID-19 – an insight across modern trade retailers in Nigeria

With the spread of COVID-19 rapidly changing processes and livelihoods, it is hard to predict what’s next? Here in Nigeria where tracking and monitoring has mostly been considered poor, it has been a task to monitor actual numbers of those exposed and at risk of the dreaded virus.

The novel Coronavirus poses a legitimate threat to supply chains and stock replenishment for Supermarkets, which may struggle to manage inventories at this time.

What we have witnessed internationally has also trickled down into Nigeria, we have seen customers storm into supermarkets and clear out entire shelves in a bout of panic shopping. As millions prepare for lock down or what would become an economic shutdown, hyper supermarkets have seen an increase in visitors since the beginning of last week. People shopping essential and non-essential products, tissue paper was also on the list for many in Nigeria as well. It has become a policy across the stores to limit the number of purchases per customer across essential items.

However, the best Supermarket supply chains are designed with disruptions in mind and inbuilt strategies to accommodate disruptions.

Supermarket franchises in Nigeria have rolled out plans to keep sales going while mitigating the spread of the virus.

Shoprite Nigeria has imposed a maximum headcount for customers entering their store locations, customers are asked to queue and maximum of fifty are allowed in at a time.

Artee group, Spar is enforcing hygienic practices with hand sanitizers and temperature checks at the entrance of stores.

Prince Ebeano has shut its doors, using a personal shopper approach with phone numbers displayed at the entrance for customers to place their orders and be served accordingly. They have also advised customers to shop online although online shopping for household items in Nigeria is at its early stages.

Justrite Superstore has included humanitarian efforts, and is pushing discounts for certain product to give more consumers the opportunity to shop thereby improving sales.

As the world heeds to the general call for social distancing and more people staying home the demand will level out. Though at the peak of the rush now, labour shortages will create gaps in the supply chain across service industries the effect of which will be compounded by stampeding customers.

Supply chain firms are also playing leading roles, with firms such as Zippy Logistics currently handling modern trade deliveries for some of the popular household brands reiterated its commitment to customers’ towards getting its products to the final consumer. The efforts taken by such firms will include;

Regular contact/ communications with trucking partners and manufacturers/suppliers to develop flexible solutions, buffing up safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus, maintaining stable relationships with modern trade retailers and staying agile through the process.

Beyond the supply chain, it is a worldwide concern what the lasting effect of the Coronavirus pandemic would be on economies and the world as we knew it before. The lingering effects will depend heavily on how long this pandemic lasts.

The countries of the world are facing similar situations right now at different stages of the pandemic, it is left to us to share information on breakthroughs and triumphs across sectors so best practices can be replicated.

Amanda Etuk

Etuk works in the management of a Logistics and Supply Chain firm in Lagos partnered with FMCGs to deliver products to the major retail stores