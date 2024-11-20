Complicit and rigging: What INEC learned from the 2024 Edo governorship election

Recently, the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claimed in Akure, Ondo State, that the commission had learned lessons from the September 21 Edo governorship election. However, the lessons INEC seems to have learned are complicity and institutionalised rigging. INEC has been indicted, with forensic experts alleging fraud in the Edo election results, raising concerns about the integrity of Nigeria’s 2027 elections.

Martins Obono, the Executive Director of the TAP Initiative, declared on November 1, 2024, that INEC was not only complicit but actively involved in rigging the Edo election. Appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Obono presented what he described as “damning, incontrovertible evidence” of INEC’s role in a conspiracy that threatens Nigeria’s electoral foundation.

Obono detailed glaring discrepancies between the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of polling unit results issued by INEC and the documents uploaded to INEC’s IREV result portal. He stated that the investigation uncovered that INEC appeared to have produced a “shadow set” of result sheets to replace the authentic ones. Despite bearing identical serial numbers, the IREV results were signed by different party agents, while INEC’s CTCs were mysteriously unsigned.

The TAP Initiative enlisted a world-renowned forensic handwriting expert, whose expertise is recognized by institutions like the Nelson Mandela Foundation, to examine the CTCs. The expert confirmed that many CTCs were filled out by a single individual, revealing that results had been forged. Obono emphasised that such actions undermine trust in Nigeria’s democratic institutions, stressing that the manipulation was not just electoral fraud but a case of institutionalised rigging.

For years, rogue actors within political parties were suspected of electoral malpractice. However, Obono’s findings suggest that INEC itself—the body tasked with safeguarding democracy—has become complicit in subverting it. He called on the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to investigate the matter thoroughly and bring all conspirators to justice.

Obono also accused INEC of widespread over-voting, result manipulation, and systematic forgery of CTC result sheets. “We have been monitoring elections since 2003. This is the first time we have seen the electoral umpire itself as the main perpetrator,” he lamented. The TAP Initiative vowed to pursue justice, declaring that Nigeria’s democracy depends on the integrity of its institutions and that INEC must be held accountable.

The 2024 Edo election and its flawed result collation process pose significant threats to future elections in Nigeria, including Ondo’s forthcoming election and the 2027 general elections. Over 25 election observer groups described the Edo election as one of the worst in Nigeria’s post-2007 era, citing rampant result manipulation, police intimidation, and the exclusion of party agents and observers during collation at local government levels.

The credibility of INEC’s IREV portal has been severely undermined. The results announced by INEC differed significantly from those uploaded to IREV, casting doubt on its reliability. Many Nigerians are questioning the enormous investments in INEC, which continue to yield negative outcomes. The 2024 Edo election has discredited IREV and left INEC unable to defend its results convincingly.

The conduct of the Edo election lacked credibility, especially at the local government collation level, which was worse than the controversial June 12, 1993, election held under military rule. The late General Sani Abacha, who annulled that historic election, would likely be dismayed by the regression displayed in Edo 2024.

In this election, the results announced by INEC did not align with the unit results uploaded to IREV. Furthermore, party agents and observers were excluded from witnessing collation processes at some wards and local government levels. Reports suggest that several governors of the ruling party relocated to Benin City to manipulate the electoral process in violation of INEC guidelines and the Electoral Act of 2022.

Over 25 accredited domestic observers who monitored the election rejected the results declared by INEC. While they acknowledged transparency at over 4,500 polling units, they rejected the results from some wards and local governments, citing violations of the Electoral Act. They alleged the existence of two sets of result sheets—one for the field and another manipulated version for collation at INEC’s office in Benin City.

INEC, alongside the military and police, violated the Electoral Act’s provisions regarding result collation. Results were collated only at units and select wards, leaving the integrity of the collation process in doubt. This systemic failure in the Edo election undermines public trust and raises alarm about the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral future.

Inwalomhe Donald writes via [email protected].

