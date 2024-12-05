Climate-resilient agriculture and lessons for Nigerian farmers

As someone actively involved in climate change mitigation, particularly in methane emissions across sectors like oil, gas and waste in Nigeria, Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire, I have come to appreciate the critical intersections between climate resilience and sustainable development. While I am not an expert in agriculture, my engagement with experts, stakeholders and policymakers throughout Africa and beyond offers me a lens to reflect on how climate-resilient agriculture can shape the future of Nigerian farming. Agriculture remains the backbone of Nigeria’s economy, employing a significant portion of our population. But it is under increasing threat from climate change. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts and flooding are not merely environmental challenges but existential threats to millions of livelihoods. For Nigerian farmers, adapting to these changes is no longer optional. It is an imperative.

My current work revolves around mitigating methane emissions, particularly from oil, gas and waste. Methane, a potent greenhouse gas, contributes significantly to global warming and addressing it is a critical part of climate action. While methane emissions from agriculture, such as those from livestock and rice paddies, are also significant, they are often overshadowed in discussions about emissions reduction. But what I have learned from working with policymakers and experts is that every sector, including agriculture, has a role to play in achieving a sustainable future. In countries like Nigeria, there is an opportunity to integrate lessons from methane reduction in the energy and waste sectors into agricultural practices. For example, better waste management in farms, such as composting organic waste or using anaerobic digesters to capture methane, can not only reduce emissions but also provide farmers with biogas for cooking and organic fertilizer for crops.

Climate-resilient agriculture focuses on three interconnected goals. These are increasing productivity, adapting to climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. From my perspective, there are several strategies Nigerian farmers can adopt to achieve these goals: (i) Farmers who rely on monocropping are particularly vulnerable to climate shocks. Diversifying crops and integrating agroforestry, that is, growing trees alongside crops, can provide farmers with additional sources of income while enhancing soil fertility and reducing erosion. Agroforestry also has the added benefit of sequestering carbon, contributing to global efforts to combat climate change; (ii) Water is a precious resource for farming and its availability is increasingly uncertain in a warming world. Nigerian farmers must adopt water-efficient techniques like drip irrigation, rainwater harvesting and planting drought-resistant crop varieties. These strategies not only conserve water but also ensure crops survive during dry spells; (iii) Access to high-quality, climate-resilient seeds and organic fertilizers is critical. In many of my engagements, I have seen innovative projects that distribute drought-tolerant or pest-resistant seeds to farmers. Scaling up such initiatives in Nigeria could make a huge difference; (iv) Farmers need timely information to make informed decisions. Early warning systems that predict extreme weather events, combined with farmer education programs, can empower farmers to adapt their planting schedules or implement protective measures for their crops and livestock.

My work has also given me the opportunity to interface with stakeholders and experts working across Africa and the globe. I have observed successful agricultural adaptation strategies in other parts of the world that Nigeria can learn from. For instance, in Ethiopia, the government has supported community-led watershed management programs that have rehabilitated degraded lands and improved water availability for farming. In India, smallholder farmers have adopted zero-budget natural farming, which uses locally available resources to eliminate dependence on costly chemical fertilizers and pesticides, reducing costs and emissions. In Côte d’Ivoire, sustainable cocoa farming initiatives are helping farmers reduce deforestation and adapt to changing climate patterns while improving productivity. From these examples, we can see that with the right policies, investments and partnerships, agriculture can be transformed into a climate-resilient sector.

Nigerian farmers cannot do this alone. They need robust support from the government, private sector and civil society. Policies should incentivize sustainable practices, provide financial and technical assistance to farmers and create markets for climate-resilient crops. Programs like Nigeria’s Green Bond initiative could be expanded to include agricultural projects that promote adaptation and emissions reduction. Also, our research institutions must prioritize innovations in climate-smart agriculture, while extension services must bridge the gap between research and practice by taking these innovations to farmers.

Nigeria’s large youth population is also an asset. Equipping young people with skills in climate-smart agriculture and leveraging technology, we can foster a new generation of farmers who are better prepared to face climate challenges. For example, mobile applications can provide farmers with real-time weather updates, market prices and best practices, making farming more efficient and less risky.

As I reflect on my experiences working in methane mitigation and engaging with stakeholders across diverse sectors, I am convinced that Nigeria can lead in climate-resilient agriculture. But this requires collective action. Farmers must be open to adopting new practices; governments must create an enabling environment; and experts and practitioners must share knowledge and collaborate across sectors. It is important to also recognize that agriculture is not merely an economic activity but a lifeline for millions of Nigerians. Making it resilient to climate change is not just a matter of policy but a moral imperative. In my work, I have seen how targeted interventions can yield meaningful results. Through the application of similar principles to agriculture, Nigeria can safeguard its food security, uplift its farmers, and contribute to global climate goals. And the time to act is now. So, let us not wait for the next flood or drought to remind us of the urgency of this challenge, because together, we can create a sustainable agricultural future for Nigeria; one that is resilient, inclusive and prosperous.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

