Celebrating Oyebanji, the people’s governor at 57

Two major events that happened at two different locations in Ekiti State earlier in the month again laid credence to the primacy of capacity, character, and compassion in the leadership style of Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji. First was the event at Oke Ado Ekiti, in the north senatorial district, which featured the distribution of checks totalling N160 million as compensation to landowners whose land was acquired for the commercial farming scheme for young farmers and the flag-off of some newly purchased tractors and other equipment. The second event, which came barely 48 hours later, was the distribution of checks totalling N140 million to some young farmers as payment for the farm produce off-taken from them across the six farm clusters.

The gist here is that the chains of activities—the land acquisition, the compensation and the utilisation of the acquired land, the first harvest, and the off-taking of the harvested crops, as well as the purchase of tractors and other equipment required for the tractorization policy of the government—were completed within the space of six months of the introduction of the scheme, code-named “Bring Back the Youth Into Agriculture,” a program run in partnership with a private investor.

Four weeks earlier, in a move aimed at achieving energy independence and ensuring that his administration’s huge investments in power infrastructure achieve the desired result, Governor Oyebanji had granted operational licenses to 14 investors, which included three distribution companies, four power-generating companies, two mini-grid generation companies, and five meter asset providers.

The pace-setting and strategic move is to enhance power generation, ensure efficient distribution, and provide reliable metering for residents. The goal is to move the state from the 20-25 MW it gets from the national grid (which falls short of the estimated requirement of 120 MW) and move up to 130 MW through a robust state grid, reducing dependency on the national supply and promoting sustainable, locally managed energy solutions. Again, the initiative, which aligns with the 2023 Electricity Act, was achieved within the space of a year that also witnessed a massive power upgrade and reconnection of many communities that hitherto were without power supply to the national grid.

Remarkably, Oyebanji is quite intentional about putting smiles on the faces of the people. Moved by the plight of Ekiti pensioners in the face of accumulated gratuities inherited from previous administrations, the governor had, in the last two months, paid a total of 4.5 billion naira to offset part of the outstanding gratuities. This is outside the regular monthly payment of gratuities. Aside from supporting and equipping workers in the state to ensure a more excellent service delivery, the Governor put extra smiles on the faces of Ekiti teachers earlier in the year when he directed that primary school teachers with degree qualifications should enjoy career progression to level 16 like others. This is in addition to extending car and housing loans to them, thereby bringing them out of an age-long policy that had deprived them.

The community of people with disabilities has also found a champion in Governor Oyebanji, who, through his inclusion policy, has not only created a government department headed by a cabinet-ranked official and saddled with their welfare. This has resulted in greater attention for the welfare and human capital development of PWD, with attendant huge investment in the upgrade of the state special schools and establishment of a trauma centre for children with disabilities.

These, and several other cutting-edge initiatives that authenticate the welfarist approach of his government and underscore his compassionate nature as a leader as well as his sheer determination to create economic opportunities for the people, are what stand Governor Oyebanji out as a true leader of the people, who is happy only when the people are happy and progressing.

And because the people know that “BAO,” or “Talk-and-Do Governor,” as he is fondly called, is passionate about their welfare and well-being, they have chosen to celebrate him not only on his birthday but on a daily basis and with the same level of energy and dexterity with which he serves them.

As the renowned American author and speaker, John C. Maxwell puts it, a leader is someone who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way”. Governor Oyebanji has a clear vision, which he communicates quite eloquently with corresponding actions. He walks the talk, and he helps the people achieve their vision and purpose as well. This, many people believe, had provoked critical stakeholders in the state, including all former governors, to endorse him for a second term even before he marked his second anniversary in office.

Those who live by their strength may readily provide an answer to the question bordering on how they surmount obstacles and stay on top of their game. But those who live by the power of the Almighty God and the attendant grace can’t make such a boast. Rather, they work hard, they work hand in hand with others, and they let God be God over everything—directing each step all the way through the paths that eventually yield boundless rewards. This is the story of the Omoluabi Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, as he clocks fifty-seven years old today.

Those who have followed Oyebanji’s trajectory right from his undergraduate days know that his political philosophy is built around the social democratic principle of lifting and supporting the weak and the vulnerable in society as well as the biblical injunction of love thy neighbour as yourself. An apostle of soft leadership, BAO’s genuine concerns include how transformational leadership can replace transactional politics; how to build strong institutions that will support growth and development; how to make government wear a human face; how to get every citizen to contribute to state and nation building, each utilising his talent, time, platform, and resources; and what mechanism should be put in place for genuine and effective empowerment of the citizens towards the attainment of shared prosperity for all.

Governor Oyebanji is disarmingly humble. He proudly wears humility like a garment. He possesses an insatiable appetite for championing good causes. In recent interviews with state correspondents, he told them the secret of his calmness. According to him, he has committed the state into God’s hands; hence he is not under any pressure. Those who have come in contact with him, and indeed a vast majority of Ekiti people, believe humility remains his greatest asset, and gratitude the most potent weapon in his arsenal. This year alone, he has caused the office of the Secretary to the State Government to issue letters of commendation to no fewer than three members of his cabinet, as well as the chairman of the State Internal Revenue Service, appreciating them on behalf of the government and people of the state for their superlative performances.

As a change agent, BAO believes a leader must live in the hearts of the people by serving them diligently and faithfully, knowing he is accountable to the people and would give an account of his stewardship to God one day. He believes trust is a public good without which no great thing can be achieved collectively. Hence, he believes trust has to be earned. As a leader, he embodies creativity, character, competence, and compassion with a passion for excellence.

Born on December 21, 1967, in Ikogosi-Ekiti, Oyebanji had his early education in his home state. He bagged a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti) in 1989 and a master’s degree in Political Science (International Relations and Strategic Studies) from the University of Ibadan in 1992.

He started his career as a lecturer at the Department of Political Science, Ondo State University, Ado-Ekiti, between 1993 and 1997. He later proceeded to work as manager of treasury and financial services at the defunct Omega Bank Plc (now Heritage Bank) till May 1999, when he commenced an illustrious career in politics and governance.

Since embracing public service in 1999, Oyebanji has served in various capacities with different administrations. He also served as Secretary to the Ekiti State Government between October 2018 and December 2021, when he resigned his appointment to join the governorship race, which he won on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on June 22, 2022. He was inaugurated Governor of Ekiti State on October 16, 2022.

A devout Christian, Oyebanji sees his career in politics and governance as a divine calling. This philosophy remains his guiding light as he continues to serve God and country diligently as a loyal party man and conscientious public servant.

In recognition of his inspirational life journey, BAO has received many awards and recognitions. He was named Governor of the Year (2023) by Daily Independent Newspaper and Marketing Edge Magazine. He is also a recipient of the Ekiti Exceptional Achievers (MEEA) Award, granted in recognition of his contributions to the creation of Ekiti State as Secretary, State Creation Committee, and Secretary, Ekiti State Development Fund.

Oyebanji is married to Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, an associate professor of educational management at the University of Ibadan. They are blessed with three children.

As he celebrates another year of impact, Oyebanji remains an inspiration to both existing and aspiring leaders and a symbol of boundless grace. At 57, his legacy of integrity, innovation, loyalty, diligence, and generosity of spirit continues to shape political narratives and inspire generations to come.

Olayinka Oyebode is Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Ekiti State.

