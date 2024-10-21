Carbon trading systems and global climate action

Carbon trading, also known as emissions trading, is a market-driven approach aimed at reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, particularly carbon dioxide, the most abundant and persistent GHG. Carbon dioxide concentrations in the atmosphere have increased dramatically since the Industrial Revolution, with an atmospheric lifetime of 50 to 200 years. This longevity stresses the urgency of curbing carbon dioxide emissions to mitigate climate change. A significant milestone for carbon trading was the Kyoto Protocol of 1997, which introduced international mechanisms for reducing GHGs, followed by the Paris Agreement of 2015. The Kyoto Protocol established the foundation for international carbon markets, setting binding emissions targets for developed countries. The Paris Agreement, however, marked a global turning point by securing a universal commitment from 196 countries to limit global warming to below 2°C, with vulnerable nations advocating for an even more ambitious 1.5°C target.

Various countries have implemented carbon trading systems to align with these international agreements. The United Kingdom was a pioneer in this regard, designing a carbon trading scheme and introducing taxes to promote energy efficiency. France has also imposed strict carbon taxes on electricity and fuels, while Germany, under the Green Party’s leadership, has focused on renewable energy, although its policies are less integrated with overall GHG reductions. The Paris Agreement stands out for uniting the world’s nations in a collective effort to combat climate change. But while most nations are working toward limiting warming to 2°C, countries like the Philippines, Seychelles, and small island states in the Pacific—whose survival is directly threatened by rising sea levels—have called for even more stringent measures to cap warming at 1.5°C.

Despite Africa’s relatively small contribution to global emissions, the continent’s growing population and economic development mean that its future role in global climate policy will be increasingly significant. Africa’s energy systems are expected to expand rapidly, driven by domestic needs rather than exports. Although countries like Nigeria and Angola are large oil and natural gas exporters, future demand will likely shift toward meeting internal energy needs. As a result, Africa stands to become a key player in global climate mitigation efforts. Aligning energy investments with climate policies will be critical, and carbon trading may play a vital role in incentivizing emission reductions while fostering economic growth.

Nigeria, as Africa’s most populous country, exemplifies the continent’s dual challenge of economic development and climate mitigation. In 2014, Nigeria’s carbon dioxide emissions were 96,281 kilotons, largely driven by fossil fuel consumption and heavy industries such as cement production. Carbon trading offers an opportunity for Nigeria to balance economic growth with environmental responsibility. Through the adoption of a cap-and-trade system, Nigeria could set an upper limit on emissions, allocate permits to companies, and allow businesses to trade excess reductions for financial gain. Richer countries could also offset their emissions by investing in carbon-lowering projects in Nigeria, fostering global cooperation.

But while carbon trading has theoretical advantages, its practical effectiveness remains contested. Critics argue that markets are ill-suited to address social and environmental issues like climate change. Experience with pollution trading in the U.S. suggests that market-based approaches can be flawed, as they often prioritize profit over environmental protection. Furthermore, carbon markets have sometimes led to perverse incentives, where companies exploit loopholes to increase emissions in the short term while planning long-term reductions that may never materialize.

Carbon markets also raise concerns about commodifying nature and placing the responsibility for climate mitigation in the hands of market actors whose motivations may not align with environmental goals. The neoliberal framework underlying carbon markets can exacerbate inequalities, with wealthier nations and corporations potentially benefiting at the expense of poorer communities and countries. This has sparked resistance from grassroots movements and environmental advocates who argue that climate solutions should prioritize equity and justice over profit. The future of carbon trading, therefore, lies in addressing these contradictions and finding ways to make the system more equitable and effective. One possible solution is to impose stricter regulations that limit the commodification of carbon, ensuring that markets do not undermine global climate goals. Alternatively, policymakers could phase out carbon trading altogether in favor of more direct and robust regulatory approaches, such as carbon taxes or mandatory emissions reductions.

Lastly, carbon trading presents both opportunities and challenges in the fight against climate change. While it offers a market-based mechanism for reducing emissions, its effectiveness depends on careful regulation and oversight. The global community must strike a balance between economic growth and environmental sustainability, ensuring that carbon markets contribute meaningfully to long-term climate goals without exacerbating social and environmental inequalities. As countries like Nigeria and the broader African continent become more prominent in global climate discussions, it is essential to ensure that carbon trading and other market-based mechanisms serve as tools for true climate mitigation rather than mere financial gain.

Mohammed Dahiru Aminu ([email protected]) wrote from Abuja, Nigeria.

