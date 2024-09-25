Can Nigeria adopt the use of tethered caps to reduce plastic waste?

Plastic waste has been a critical environmental challenge in recent times. Nigeria, home to approximately 200 million people and ranked as the ninth largest producer of plastic waste in 2010, releases about 830,000 metric tonnes of improperly managed plastic waste into the oceans. Urban cities located in places like Ibadan, Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano are home to plastic bottles, plastic food packaging, and bags, causing blockage to drainage systems and contributing to flooding and environmental litter. There is an urgent need for novel and rational solutions to mitigate plastic waste. Such an innovative solution is the adoption of tethered caps on all manufactured plastic bottles.

The question is, would Nigeria honestly be able to adopt the use of tethered caps to reduce plastic waste? The answer is multi-layered, which may require some shifts in industry, regulatory changes, and public awareness campaigns.

What are tethered caps?

Just as the word tether implies—to tie, bind, or fasten—tethered caps are bottle caps that would stay attached to the bottle after it has been opened. This design is to ensure that the caps do not get discarded separately from the bottle, which will reduce plastic caps and lids litter in the environment. In Europe by the year 2024, the EU requirements ensure that beverage containers, including plastic bottles, use tethered caps as part of its comprehensive ambition to reduce single-use plastics. The rationale is straightforward; if the cap remains affixed to the bottle, it is more plausible that both will be recycled together, hence reducing plastic waste.

Why should Nigeria consider tethered caps?

Plastic waste crisis in Nigeria:

The country produces a huge amount of plastic waste by consuming over 500,000 tonnes of plastic a year. Sadly, the infrastructure for recycling is underdeveloped, contributing to the massive gathering of plastic waste in the environment. Specifically, plastic bottles and their caps are a substantial contributor to this waste. Tethered caps could help reduce the mass of little and loose plastics in the environment, addressing a portion of the plastic pollution crisis.

2. Flooding and drainage concerns:

One way that plastic waste impacts the nation seriously is its role in worsening flooding. During heavy rains, plastic waste clogs up drainage systems, preventing water from flowing freely and causing streets to flood. By reducing the quantity of small plastic objects that frequently obstruct drains, tethered caps could provide a solution to this problem.

3. Economic incentives for recycling:

The nation has a rising informal recycling sector where people scavenge for recyclable items like plastic bottles for the purpose of selling. Nevertheless, bottle caps are habitually discarded because they appear too small to be collected effectively. If tethered caps were to be implemented, the caps would stay attached to the bottles, making it easier for recyclers to gather the entire unit. This may encourage more recycling, benefiting poor communities economically.

4. Global environmental commitments:

Nigeria is a party to several global environmental treaties that commit the country to reducing waste and promoting environmental sustainability. Adopting this innovative solution will put Nigeria in the limelight as a country taking significant action on environmental sustainability. With the growing international pressure on nations to responsibly manage their waste, Nigeria has the opportunity to demonstrate its dedication to addressing the plastic waste crisis by adopting this global trend.

The way forward

For the proper adoption of tethered caps in Nigeria, a comprehensive approach is necessary:

Government legislation and incentives:

The government is vital in making regulations that will mandate business owners involved with the use of plastics to adopt tethered caps for their packaging. In addition, companies that are inclined to implement the change may be awarded financial incentives, including subsidies or tax rebates. This would decrease the private sector’s resistance and spur additional companies to participate.

2. Partnership with the private sector:

Cooperation between the government, environmental organisations, and private companies would be necessary. Companies within the plastics sector could work with local NGOs to develop educational campaigns and improve recycling systems. In addition, industry leaders could form coalitions to share the costs of transitioning to tethered caps, thereby easing the financial burden of other businesses.

3. Public education campaigns:

Public awareness initiatives should be prioritised to guarantee the success of tethered caps in Nigeria. The campaigns must emphasise the environmental and economic advantages of responsible trash management and recycling. Utilising social media, radio, and television platforms that can access a significant segment of the Nigerian populace will facilitate extensive awareness.

4. Investment in recycling infrastructure:

Nigeria would need to invest more in its recycling infrastructure to fully support the implementation of tethered caps. This includes expanding recycling facilities, upgrading collection systems, and formalising the informal recycling industry. Government and private cooperation could be essential in increasing recycling activities.

Conclusion

The adoption of tethered caps in Nigeria presents a real chance to make a profound reduction in the country’s plastic waste problem. Yet, this can’t transpire in isolation. It will require a combined effort by the government, the private sector, and the public to guarantee its success. Even though there may be implementation challenges, the benefits tethered caps offer specifically in reducing plastic waste and protecting the environment make it a viable option.

Tosin Afeniforo is a sustainable development practitioner and Ph.D. scholar in Italy.

Esther Oluwatosin Afeniforo is a PhD scholar and researcher in health economics in Italy.