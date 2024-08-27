Broadcasters should mind the gap between reality and augmented reality

Broadcasters and broadcast organisations should adopt a policy of ‘once bitten twice shy’ when lifting content from social media. This is because the lines are now blurred between what is reality and what is augmented reality.

They should be more careful, especially in an age when artificial intelligence (AI), and other technologies heavily influence news and content production. With the democratisation and monetization of content by Meta and other social media platforms, content creators are now pushing the boundaries in content production to attract increased followers and viewership online.

The content policy should be a ‘buyer beware’ one, and such policies should be posted boldly at all newsrooms and content creation/programme rooms in broadcast stations.

With dwindling revenues, and content production now very expensive, not many broadcasters can afford to pay for original content. Most now resort to lifting content off the internet. They should conduct thorough checks on such content before re-broadcasting to their audience, to avoid re-broadcasting fake news or altered content known as deep fake.

It is important that they also lift content from trusted sources and news sites. Staff should be warned to desist from bringing unverified content, memes and other viral posts into the newsroom. This is to prevent such content from slipping into the daily broadcast schedule.

Nigerian broadcaster TVC made the mistake recently and broadcasting a skit by American-based skit-maker Daryl Vega. In the skit, the actor acted the part of an Olympic athlete who was abandoned at the airport by his country because he did not win any medal. TVC re-broadcasted the content believing it to be true. That’s very embarrassing, to say the least.

I don’t know if TVC later realised its mistake and if it has followed up the broadcast with an apology. Other broadcast stations should learn from this and take precautions.

Increasingly, we are witnessing the production of content that pushes the boundaries of reality, blurring the lines between fact and fiction. These videos often go viral, trending online and racking up hundreds of millions of views, turning content creators into overnight sensations who reap significant financial rewards. One notable example is a female content creator who gained widespread attention by sharing a series of viral videos depicting life in a supposed Igbo village where a woman is allegedly married to five husbands.

Many viewers were convinced the story was true, sparking heated debates, only for it to be revealed later as a cleverly staged comedy skit. Such incidents highlight how easily misinformation can spread when entertainment is disguised as reality. As these trends grow, there is a concern that traditional television stations may begin to blur the line between entertainment and reality as well, potentially rebroadcasting such content without proper context.

It is therefore crucial that media outlets exercise caution, ensuring that sensationalist content does not overshadow the importance of factual reporting. As consumers of media, we must also be more discerning, recognising the need for critical thinking and media literacy in a world where fiction can so easily masquerade as truth. Let us hope that traditional television will continue to uphold its responsibility to present reality with integrity, steering clear of the temptation to chase trends at the cost of authenticity.

Dr Nworah was Managing Director/CEO of Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)