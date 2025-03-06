Before now, the notion of private equity or public-private partnership projects investment appeared to be a new thing in places like Borno and most parts of the north, except maybe Kano and perhaps Kaduna; however, the prime mover of any development is driven by the injection of venture capitalists or private investment. Given the trend this country is going through and the economic health of the country at large, the most reliable, or near-reliable, form of achieving developmental growth is principally governed by the private sector in collaboration with the public sector.

Lagos is Lagos because of private equity or venture capitalist investment portfolios where the economy is booming largely because of the elements that guide the proliferation of these entities. However, there are few of these VCs or private equities in the north. But the narrative is now beginning to change, and the states have risen to the reality that the government alone cannot sustain the economic potentials of a state or a country. When you ply our highways, you see things like the sukuk-funded projects that are basically Islamic equity investment funding portfolios aimed at fostering growth.

Today another milestone was achieved in the history of Borno State. The visionary leadership of Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum has seen the prospects of inclusiveness in the area of infrastructural development as well as other investment opportunities. The most interesting and heartwarming news is the signing into contract of some infrastructural and services projects on a PPP platform by the state government with a reputable company with an impeccable record of achieving excellence, which is indigenous. herein the Thinklab group

This landmark event is the first of its kind, an indigenous company by the son of the soil who is passionate about the development of the state. Young, goal-oriented, and serious-minded company with a track record of achieving landslide achievements in several states across the country, setting distinction as their motive, goal, and objective.

Thinklab Group is a Nigerian company with a strong track record of success stories, particularly in Niger and Kaduna State. It stands out for its young, dynamic, agile, progressive, innovative, and highly intelligent workforce, who are passionate about achieving excellence and achieving distinction. Thinklab’s unique approach sets it apart from other companies in the industry.

Furthermore, despite being a modest indigenous company, the chairman of the company, who is also the C.E.O., is also of Borno descent. What else is there to define such a remarkable feat than to be passionate about changing the narrative from the perspective of the normal to the reality of an absolute idea of actively trying to achieve the highest possible standard using innovative solutions to solve critical problems?

Dr. Said Kori Alkali stands out among his peers; he has broken the barriers, dared the challenge, and things that people normally feel or assume can only be done by a foreign company can now be done and executed by the Thinklab group with absolute precision. His vision, his ideas, his mission, and his ambition are for attaining the best that can be achieved.

While I congratulate the management and team of Thinklab for securing this job, I must also commend the governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, in his wisdom for finding it worthy in trusting this company with this project. Unlike other projects, this one stands out differently, and the preambles might be the same as before, but it is aimed at achieving excellence, and therefore quality and standard are the watchwords, which, by the way, is the motto of Thinklab. The takeaway is that there will be a lot of jobs to be provided for our youth, a lot of opportunities for our young engineers, architects, QS, etc., to pull in and be a part of the project.

Muhammad Zarma writes from Maiduguri. Borno state. @[email protected]

