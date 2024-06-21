Big Bets: Transformative solutions for global challenges

On Friday, June 14, a fireside chat and book signing event was hosted by the NESG in collaboration with Harvard Business School, the Rockefeller Foundation, and Lagos Business School. Held at Capital Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, the event featured Dr Rajiv Shah, President of the Rockefeller Foundation, and focused on his book, “Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens.” The gathering provided a platform for deep discussions on addressing global challenges.

Dr Tayo Aduloju, CEO of NESG, underscored the significance of Dr Shah’s book, describing it as a bold response to the formidable problems of our generation and a source of strategic solutions for long-term gains. Dr Aduloju highlighted the book’s relevance to Nigeria’s demographic transition, urging the younger generation to think boldly and strive for seemingly impossible achievements.

“Big Bets: How Large-Scale Change Really Happens” by Dr Rajiv Shah offers a compelling narrative on addressing some of the world’s most significant challenges through bold, strategic initiatives. As the President of the Rockefeller Foundation, Dr Shah draws on his extensive experience in international development and philanthropy, presenting a vision for transformative change.

The book outlines the concept of “big bets”—ambitious, high-stakes investments aimed at solving pressing global issues. Dr Shah illustrates this through various case studies, including the Rockefeller Foundation’s initiatives and his experiences at USAID. He emphasises the importance of partnerships among philanthropic organisations, governments, and the private sector in driving large-scale change.

A key highlight is the discussion on energy access, particularly in developing countries. Dr Shah explains how the Global Energy Alliance for the Global Planet, an initiative led by the Rockefeller Foundation, aims to provide clean, affordable energy to over a billion people worldwide. This focus on renewable energy and sustainable solutions is both timely and essential in the context of global climate challenges.

Throughout the book, Dr Shah underscores the need for innovative thinking and bold actions. He shares insights from significant global events, such as the Ebola crisis and vaccination campaigns, demonstrating how strategic investments and collaborative efforts can lead to substantial and lasting impact.

“Big Bets” is an inspiring read for policymakers, philanthropists, and anyone interested in global development. Dr Shah’s optimistic yet practical approach offers a roadmap for tackling some of the most daunting issues of our time. The book encourages readers to think big and act boldly, highlighting that with the right strategies and partnerships, large-scale change is not only possible but achievable.

In conclusion, “Big Bets” is a valuable addition to the literature on global development and philanthropy. Dr Rajiv Shah’s expertise and vision shine through, making it a must-read for those committed to creating a better world through strategic and innovative approaches.