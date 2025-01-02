Balancing technical expertise and vision: Key skills for programme success

Introduction

Programme management involves managing multiple interrelated projects that are linked to strategic initiatives or goals. Technical Programme Management (TPM) is a pivotal function within organisations that focuses on delivering technology-related programmes. Unlike traditional project management, programme management, and product management roles, TPM encompasses a unique blend of technical expertise, strategic vision, and programmatic oversight. In this article, technical programme management is used to connote all technical and engineering programme management. This article aims to highlight the definition of technical depth and programme vision and aims to provide insights into how to balance these capabilities for successful technical programmes.

TPM focuses on orchestrating complex technical initiatives or projects and aligning them with the overarching organisation’s objectives efficiently and effectively. This typically involves defining scope, setting clear goals, establishing timelines, and allocating resources efficiently. However, what sets TPM apart from others is its deep-rooted understanding of technical domains and capabilities, such as the ability to translate technical functional and non-functional requirements into actionable plans. This is a key reason TPMs stand out as a critical role in delivering successful technical solutions and/or products.

There are many capabilities that technical programme managers bring to organisations; however, this article will focus on two of these critical capabilities: technical depth and programme visioning, and the balancing of these two seemingly distinct capabilities for successful programme outcomes.

Technical depth

So, what is technical debt? Technical depth refers to a comprehensive understanding of the technology being used in a program. It’s about knowing the “ins and outs” of the technology, its capabilities, limitations, and how it can be leveraged to meet the programme’s objectives and, more importantly, the company’s goals and vision. This understanding is crucial as it enables making informed decisions, foreseeing potential technical challenges, and devising effective solutions that meet the goals. For instance, a programme manager working on a machine learning-related program would typically need to have a general understanding of algorithms, data requirements, and computational concepts/needs to effectively manage and successfully deliver the objectives.

Programme visioning

On the other side of the spectrum is the programme visioning. This encompasses the overall objectives of the programme, the expected outcomes, and how the programme fits into the larger organisational strategy and vision. Understanding the program’s vision ensures that the technical aspects of the programme are aligned with the strategic goals. A classic example is the development of a new software product. While the technical team focuses on developing the product, the programme manager needs to ensure that the product aligns with the company’s strategic goals, market needs, and customer expectations.

The act of balancing and the impact on programme outcomes

Balancing technical depth and programme vision can be challenging. Leaning too much towards technical depth can lead to a narrow focus and loss of sight of the program’s broader objectives. Similarly, focusing solely on the program vision without sufficient technical understanding can result in poorly defined requirements, unrealistic expectations, ineffective strategies, and unmet goals. Balancing is a capability (in itself) that enables being able to zoom into the technical details and being able to maintain the big picture—programme vision alongside the strategic intents and/or objectives of the organisation.

Achieving this balance requires a combination of capabilities and/or competencies. For example, it requires an adequate understanding of both the technology and the strategic objectives/goals. This understanding forms the foundation upon which all decisions are made. Similarly, it requires effective communication skills needed to communicate the technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders and business concepts to the technical stakeholders. It also requires the ability to make informed decisions that take into account both the technical and strategic aspects. More so, it requires the ability to map or align technical deliverables or solutions to the strategic goals of the organisation. Finally, but not least, it requires the ability to continuously learn about technologies and their capabilities and project-programme management capabilities.

The balancing act is a complex but essential aspect of the role. It’s a skill that can be developed and honed over time and significantly impact the outcome of a program. Thus, striving to maintain this balance should be at the forefront of the efforts. A well-balanced approach can ensure that the technical efforts are strategically aligned, leading to efficient use of resources, timely delivery, and successful outcomes. Conversely, an imbalance can lead to misaligned efforts, wasted resources, delays, and unsuccessful outcomes.

Conclusion

Finally, balancing technical depth and programme vision is a critical capability in technical programme management, and technical or technology managers and program managers need to continually strive for this balance, as this enables the ability to drive and achieve successful programme outcomes, whether product, solutions, or digital transformation programmes.

David Afolabi leads systems, analytics, & solutions architecture and engineering programmes at BMG.

