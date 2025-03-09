Ibrahim Babangida, Nigeria’s former Military Head of State.

Our eyes met. Two pairs of probing eyes. Mine asking questions, his were answering. We concluded in a way that both of us understood.

He says: How do I think when the door is closed? When I am by myself and it is not about the launch of a book that I was told would cleanse my record, define my legacy and appreciate my close allies who are alive?

He continues: I shall state my answers in my own words. Let everyone hear me directly.

My name is Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. I am also known as Maradona, Evil Genius, and many others.

The book has been written I can’t withdraw it. I was told that some confessions should be made, allow admissions of some guilt, ask for forgiveness, and generally paint a nice picture. Wrong.

Let us put my book aside. If you have not read it, read it with caution. If you have read it, look beyond what it says.

There are important matters that I must state, and they are below, and not in any order.

1. There were more than 20 military interventions in African countries before I came to power. Coup d’etat was frequent in Nigeria too. In hindsight, the notion that the military can run a government is deeply mistaken. The frustration and anger at the misrule and abuse of office by civilian leaders is real. But the substitution of civil rule with a military one is not a good solution.

2. I took over power, not by accident, but by design. My aims were multiple – self -protection, acquisition of total power, make money and have wealth, keep my enemies under control, protect my friends and supporters, and make them prosper. I got them all, thanks to Allah.

3. After some years in power, I realised that there was a possibility that I could stay on for as long as I wanted. I wasn’t prepared to just let go. There were many considerations. What about the powerful enemies that I have. What about the envious, jealous colleagues. What about the families of those that have died. What about those who wanted power, wealth, and more limelight than they already had.

4. I had to appear like I wanted to effect a change of power from military to civilian government. Many ideas came to me. Often from advisers and others who had their own agendas. I was up to it; putting up fronts and facades. I joked and smiled but my real intention was to keep power in my hands by all means. The transition was a mask. It kept the politicians busy, made money go around, and left intellectuals guessing with theories.

5. I knew how to sell fake shows to Nigerians. I masterfully deceived everyone, and at the minimum, I confused even those who were close to me.

6. Let it be known that I trusted Sani Abacha more than I trusted M.K.O. Abiola. With Abacha I would go to sleep with my eyes closed. But I could not say the same for Abiola. He, Abiola, was my friend and financier. In truth I did not trust any friend. I had many friends and I was versatile and accomplished at making people believe that they were special. In reality and deep inside of me, I did not have any real friends. Even today, I do not trust anyone. I believe in the power of favours. I buy loyalty.

7. The deaths and disappearance of some people were unavoidable. Nobody in the country should have more power than the established authorities. I named myself president, and had unlimited powers. In every power situation there is a winner. It means often that the loser may have to be dispensed with. As a military man life was important, and death was equally important. If this makes you understand what happened under my watch, then you have got it. To be honest, some of them were not ordered or directed by me. My loyal friends and supporters knew what I would accept. They obliged me.

8. There was huge corruption then, and it continues. I did not create the corruption, it was already in the country. I simply used it. It was and still is a tool to get things done. I amplified it, and it worked like magic to make friends, destroy persons who wanted to claim moral superiority, and it helped immensely to keep me in my position of authority.

9. I am hugely wealthy. I don’t know what to do with so much money. I still dispense favours. I can make and undo important decisions. It makes me feel like I am still in power.

10. The fundamentals of this country are in place as we had planned them. Directly or remotely, we control Nigeria. Just take a look at the constitutional provisions to get into political offices.

11. In these matters, I am not alone. My former colleagues and past military leaders are still able to run Nigeria as we want. We have the financial powers, directly or through our trusted allies.

12. Yes, I wanted to return as a civilian leader. I did try. There were many reasons for it. Above all, I wanted my colleagues to know that I was still capable and powerful. It requires a huge amount of money. I can mobilise it. Just see what monies were offered to me at the book launch. But for my health, I would have been more active in politics than you see.

13. I still have many friends and they can do whatever is necessary to make sure that I get what I want. Whatever it is.

14. Oh yes, I have many enemies too. Perhaps far too many. It is not a problem though. I know how to manage my enemies.

15. In any case, I trust only very few people, and it is only for a short time, and limited to specific situations.

16. You want to know my legacy? I may still be remembered as the best master dribbler in Nigerian politics. Constantly, I keep people guessing. I enjoy it.

17. My children? My name? Often, I wonder too. Legally, I have protected my wealth, my family and my close associates. I cannot protect my name and what happens in the public domain. It is highly unlikely that my name will be connected with anything good in Nigeria. Yet I did try to do some good but the evil ones have lived longer in peoples’ minds.

18. To be fair, the fact that Nigeria is this much undeveloped today, the fact that most people are hopelessly poor, and the future is hardly encouraging can be traced to military involvement in government. In this, I played a large role. Sadly.

19. Death, I do not fear death. I am ready. I did what I could. But only Allah knows best.

20. Surely, I have more to say. But this is enough for today. Enough.

The sun shines brightly. My eyes open. What a dream.

Share