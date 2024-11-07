Assessing the future of the maritime industry with the impact of artificial intelligence

The maritime industry is the livewire of global commerce and the conductor of international trade. As we chart the course toward the future, fully harnessing the transformative power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be essential. While AI is gradually making inroads into maritime operations, its potential remains largely untapped, signalling vast opportunities for growth and optimisation.

“AI-driven technologies will improve the accuracy and speed of these processes, significantly reducing risks by offering mechanical precision and operational reliability.”

A persistent challenge in the maritime industry is navigational difficulties and vessel management issues. AI offers a promising solution by enhancing data analytics, utilising historical data, meteorological information, and real-time vessel conditions to recommend optimal routes. This helps in avoiding accidents, collisions, and even pirate attacks.

AI can also play a role in the development of autonomous vessels and crane technologies. AI predictive models will help autonomous vessels and cranes respond to exigencies as a human crew would, offering a range of solutions to prevent imminent dangers. AI-driven technologies will improve the accuracy and speed of these processes, significantly reducing risks by offering mechanical precision and operational reliability. This not only enhances safety but also optimises the efficiency of port operations, ensuring smoother workflows and reducing downtime.

Logistics and supply chain management is one area ripe for the midas touch of AI is logistics and supply chain management. The inefficiencies of legacy systems and outdated technologies have made accurate time-of-arrival or delivery projections, a persistent challenge in the maritime industry, causing serious disruptions in commercial relationships and creating friction between stakeholders. AI offers a solution by enhancing predictive capabilities through advanced data analytics, enabling more precise tracking and real-time adjustments to delivery timelines. This not only strengthens commercial relationships but also optimises efficiency across the board, transforming the way goods are moved across the world’s oceans.

Furthermore, AI can greatly enhance existing surveillance and tracking technologies on ships, offering significant safety improvements in the maritime industry. AI can be invaluable in emergencies, providing real-time alerts when someone falls overboard, detecting imminent pirate attacks, or identifying distressed vessels nearby. It can also detect and suppress fires swiftly, as well as monitor crew members’ stress levels, recommending rest periods to ensure their well-being. These AI-driven advancements are crucial in creating a safer work environment in the maritime sector.

AI could play a more advanced role in performance forecasting by analysing factors such as water speed, direction, and underwater fouling to assess the wear and tear a vessel has endured, predicting the need for large-scale repairs. AI can also be employed to improve transparency in cargo management by offering a second layer of verification for cargo weights. This ensures that ships do not exceed their design limits, preventing accidents, and maintaining the integrity of navigational plans.

Currently, AI-driven robotics are being deployed to carry out high-risk tasks such as underwater hull inspections, tank entry, and firefighting, significantly reducing, if not eliminating, workplace hazards for many maritime workers. AI has emerged as a crucial tool in driving sustainability within the industry.

The future of the maritime industry hangs in the balance. AI offers a golden opportunity to revolutionise shipping, improve safety, and boost efficiency. However, we must not let this chance slip through our fingers. It is imperative that we embrace AI with open arms, but with a critical eye.

Data privacy and security must be paramount. As AI systems become increasingly sophisticated, so too does the risk of data breaches and cyberattacks. We must demand stringent regulations to protect sensitive information and ensure ethical AI development.

Moreover, we must invest in the human element. AI is a tool, not a replacement. We need to train our workforce to adapt to the changing technological landscape. By upskilling our seafarers and port workers, we can maximise the benefits of AI while minimising job displacement.

The time for action is now. Let us seize this opportunity to shape the future of the maritime industry. By embracing AI responsibly and strategically, we can create a safer, more efficient, and more sustainable maritime sector. The choice is ours.

As AI’s potential continues to evolve, it is crucial to implement cohesive actions, including tailored regulatory frameworks. These frameworks should address the risks associated with AI’s use of big data and safeguard the data privacy rights of seafarers, travellers, cargo owners, and other stakeholders. While AI can serve as a powerful tool, the maritime industry must commit to building the necessary capacity to harness this potential responsibly and effectively.

Ilemobade Olateru-Olagbegi is a professional in Nigeria’s maritime industry and an MBA Candidate in Yale University USA.

