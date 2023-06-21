Are you the creator or the ‘cremated’?

Cremation refers to the process of disposing of a deceased person’s body by burning it to ashes. Prior to cremation, the body undergoes preparation by a funeral home, which may include the removal of jewelry or medical devices. The prepared body is then placed in a suitable container, such as a casket, which is subsequently positioned in a chamber, also known as the retort.

The chamber is heated, subjecting the body to intense heat and direct flames, with the aim of breaking it down and reducing it to its basic elements (ashes). Throughout this article, the deceased person who undergoes this process will be referred to as the ‘cremated,’ while the person performing the process is conventionally called the cremator.

Creation, on the other hand, is the process of bringing something into existence. That is, the process of making or producing something that did not previously exist, whether it is a physical object, an artwork, a piece of literature, a musical composition, an invention, or even an idea or concept. Hence, a person who engages in the act of creation is called a creator.

Extensive research in neurobiology has shown that the human mind (which includes consciousness, perception, emotions, and cognitive abilities) emerges from the complex interactions of neurons and neural networks in the brain. This means that the mind and the brain are interconnected.

While the configuration of one’s brain plays a role in shaping the condition of their mind, exposure to external factors such as experiences, learning, and environmental conditions, can influence the brain’s development and functioning.

Having established the premise above, let’s see the metaphorical appearance of cremation against creation in our society today.

In his book ‘Unscripted,’ M.J DeMarco argues that society aims to transform us into model citizens- MODEL, being an acronym for Mediocre, Obedient, Dependent, Entertained and Lifeless.

In societal cremation, the individual is first manipulated into mediocrity and obedience, then is isolated into dependence such that they are stripped of every iota of critical adornment until their brain becomes washed and dulled into lifelessness, ready to be fried by the harsh reality of life.

Manipulation in cremation thrives on the semblance of the truth rather than outright lies. Then it progresses to brainwashing which heightens deception on the individual and is done in a controlled environment. This controlled environment can be likened to the casket in literal cremation.

In reality, there are two major environments often controlled to brainwash people: Religion and Entertainment.

The cremator knows that religion and entertainment hold the threat of ostracisation and the promise of happiness but not actual ostracisation and happiness. The cremated however, does not know this. The cremator knows that religion and entertainment, like marijuana, contain elements of relief but are also deadly in the absence of expertise and caution.

The cremated, ignorant of this, overdoses on it. The cremator knows that doctrines, like uniforms, are fleeting and relative while life principles are fixed and universal. However, the cremated is oblivious of the difference and is therefore fed doctrines as principles.

The creator, on the flip side, is aware that these environments- religion and entertainment- are creations of fellow humans with self-gain goals in mind, and therefore applies discretion and discernment in such environments to advance their own life course.

It is important to note that the common catalyst for these environments is the human mind, and individual outcome depends on what process is ongoing: lifelessness and liveliness; cremation or creation.

In cremation, the mind is deadened; in creation, the mind is enlightened. In cremation, the mind shrinks to death; in creation, the mind expands to life; in cremation, the mind reduces; in creation, the mind produces. Hence, the cremated is subject to be acted upon; whereas the creator propels action. The cremated gulps; the creator sifts. The cremated fights for a God; the creator observes like a God. The cremated rebels ‘school na scam’; the creator affirms ‘school for class’.

During a conversation with DJ Scuba, he revealed he graduated with an upper second-class honors 2:1 in Mathematics [HND] and a First Class in Statistics [B.Sc.]. Surprisingly, he pursued a career as a DJ and excelled in it. His sterling performance as a student of Mathematics and Statistics and now as a DJ, prompted me to question the contrast. And he replied, ‘At every phase I find myself at, I always strive to be an A-lister.’

Let that sink in. I had my moments too.

Do you now see the difference?

So I ask: ‘Are you the creator or the cremated?’