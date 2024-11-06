Another feather in Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu’s multi-feathered cap

President Bola Tinubu’s nomination of Bianca Odinakachukwu Odumegwu-Ojukwu for a ministerial post is well-deserved. And it is an addition of a feather to her cap, which is already filled with feathers.

The prepossessing Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu needs no introduction to the generality of Nigerians owing to the solid achievements she recorded in diverse spheres of human endeavours. In fact, the mere mention of her name evokes fond memories of her winning national and international beauty contests. Bianca, as she is fondly called, is a creature of extraordinary beauty, what with her well-sculpted face and hourglass figure.

In 1988, Bianca Onoh, as she was known then, came into the people’s consciousness by winning the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) beauty contest. A svelte beauty, she proved to people that her emergence as the MBGN titleholder was no fluke and happenstance when she won Miss Africa and Miss Continental beauty pageants in 1988 and 1989, respectively.

However, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu is not all about beauty. Beyond her physical endowments, she is a woman of firm and steely resolve. Her strong personality came to the fore when a wave of criticisms emanating from her father and other people trailed her decision to marry Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the former leader of the defunct Biafra. People took her to the obloquy regarding her marital choice because the man seeking her hand in marriage was more than old enough to be her father.

Thankfully, till her husband died in 2011, their marriage was a happy one and scandal-free, too. A paragon of virtue, she remained faithful to her husband, maintaining sexual fidelity to him, bearing children for him, and raising those children up in a godly and responsible way. They’re a perfect match, who complemented each other, irrespective of the fact that a huge age difference existed between them.

Not only did Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu excel in the home front as a wife and mother, but she also proved her mettle in the area of political leadership. It was Dr Goodluck Jonathan, who was a one-time president of Nigeria, that appointed her as the Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affair in 2011. It was a well-deserved preference considering her possession of a good education and international exposure. As is characteristic of Bianca Ojukwu, she competently carried out the duties of her office with diligence, assiduity, and passion. She would later become Nigeria’s high commissioner and ambassador to Ghana and Spain at different periods, respectively.

So over the years, before she made a foray to become a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bianca Ojukwu had garnered political leadership experience. A blend of pulchritude and nous, she became acquainted with the intrigues and complexities that have characterised the Nigerian democracy. And her serving as an ambassador to two countries at different periods was a learning curve for her in the area of international diplomacy.

So when she indicated interest in contesting the Anambra South Senatorial Zone post, not a few people lent support to her. Although she had a good outing during the APGA primary election to elect the party’s candidate for the election, she didn’t emerge victorious in the election. She chalked up that experience, took it in her stride, and moved on with her life.

The political misfortune, which she suffered, did not discourage her from supporting APGA, a political party touted as an Igbo ethnic party. But the reason for her alliance and dalliance with APGA is not difficult to decipher. Her husband, the late Chief Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, was one of the founders of APGA. And the party is the rallying point of the Igbo people, who believe that they’re being marginalised and shortchanged in the Nigerian scheme of things.

When Dr Chris Uba fell out with his political godson, Dr Chris Ngige, over the control of the Anambra state exchequer, Mr. Peter Obi, who belonged to the APGA, then cashed in on their messy political fight to oust the PDP out of power in Anambra state. Since then (2006), APGA has continued to maintain political dominance over other political parties in the state.

But APGA, which is believed to be an Igbo political party and a vehicle for the actualisation of Igbo irredentism, has had more than its fair share of political troubles. It is wracked with internal strife. In the past, Chief Chekwas Okorie laid claim to being the authentic chairman of the party. And he engaged other members of the political party in a long-drawn electoral litigation.

And till now, APGA is still split down the middle, with Gov. Soludo’s faction and Mr. Njoku’s faction each claiming to be the authentic APGA, which is recognised by both INEC and the Supreme Court. But it seems that having endless political troubles is genetically encoded in APGA’s DNA and genes.

In the midst of APGA’s political brouhaha and turmoil, President Bola Tinubu dealt the party a blow by ‘poaching’ one of its most prized assets, Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu. President Tinubu appears to be cobbling a rainbow coalition based on meritocracy that will constitute his federal executive council. Perhaps he is pretending to be a noble-minded statesman who has risen above partisan politics in his search for solutions to Nigeria’s myriad of problems.

But Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu is in the throes of a dilemma now. When the deluge of congratulatory messages ceases to flow, to which political party will she pledge allegiance? Will she stand behind Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party in his quest to become the president of Nigeria in 2027? Or will she jump ship and pitch her political tent with APC? These and other questions are begging for answers.

But millions of people of Igbo extraction will feel betrayed if Bianca Ojukwu switches political allegiance and defects from APGA, a political party founded by her husband for the political redemption of the Igbo ethnic group. Any act of political betrayal perpetrated against APGA will hasten its death as the party is deeply troubled now. So Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu should balance her personal convictions and philosophies, political beliefs, and moral code with her late husband’s devotion to APGA and the symbolisms of the party.

But the indisputable fact is that Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu is eminently qualified to become Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs for state. Her solid educational background, possession of leadership qualities and experience, and profound nous have prepared her for the job.

Congratulations, Iyom Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu on your well-deserved preference.

Chiedu Uche Okoye: Uruowulu-Obosi, Anambra state. 08062220654/09125204141. Okoye is a poet .

