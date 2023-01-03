Alter-Reflective Beats (ARB) 2022

It still feels surreal to be standing here, sharing the same stage as Asake, Craig David & Teni. But here I am, singing softly into the mike as I Sound Check, whilst teams of highly efficient decorators, sound & stage engineers prepare for Day 1 of the FlyTime Music Festival.

The show itself was magnificent & the crowd was electric. An experience I will never forget. But as I come off the stage, buzzing with delight, sharing high fives & fist bumps with my bandmates, I can’t help but reflect on how amazing the last 12 months has been. Leading and being part of ARB, Nigeria’s fast-rising Afro-soul & Afro-beat music band, the year has certainly been an interesting one.

Performances at the New Africa Shrine in February & again at felaberation in October, collaboration with Grammy Nominated Afrobeat star Made Kuti on our song ”Advance Slavery”, followed by an energetic remix with the multiple award-winning Goya Menor.

We were privileged to entertain the nominated AMVCA (Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award) Movie stars in the Nominees Gala in May & enjoyed several remarkable nights performing @ the vibrant Bature Brewery, to name but a few inspiring gigs.

Gratitude is the overwhelming feeling that resonates amongst us as the year draws to a close. We didn’t think we could top the achievement of signing a distribution deal with Universal Music’s UNXT for our 1st Single ”If you Love Me” in 2021, with over 1 million streams gained, but 2022 has been truly inspirational.

We are grateful to new mentors like one of Nigeria’s finest comedians Bovi, Eunice Adeyemi, Gnation my stylist, Cecille Hammond, Odumodu Black & Brian Hammond, along with a whole host of other creatives that made this year a memorable one for us.

Come the 1st week of January 2023, it will be back to spreadsheets, market reports & PowerPoint presentations as we begin to contemplate the impact of the forthcoming elections on the West African beverage sector. Yes that’s right, I also head the Sales Department for a major International Beverage Technology Company.

As for many firms in Nigeria, Crystal Ball concepts will eventually evolve into adoptable strategies for 2023, as an election year attracts an additional coefficient to the post-Covid VUCA formula that describes our brave new world. Security will be a major factor for all business sectors as we pray for collective peace in all the expected activities.

In the meantime, in awe with the spirit of the season and these blessings, we Give thanks to the Almighty as we wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a wonderful and prosperous new year.

Dr. Osunde, a.k.a Dr T, is Leader of Afrobeat & Afrosoul Band ARB. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College, London & an MBA from Imperial College Business School. Anthony also Heads the Sales Department for International Beverage Technology Company Krones. Krones, a German Engineering multi-national company are Global Market leaders for Liquid-Food Processing & packaging.