Alleviating the pain of insecurity in Nigeria’s rural areas

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, faces copious human security challenges threatening the well-being and livelihoods of its citizens. Challenges with insecurity concerns, stems from extremism to banditry and secessionist agitation. In the northern rural region, the blight of abduction persists, while in the southern parts, activities of secessionist groups like Biafra agitation in the southeast, and the Yoruba nation agitation in the southwest all together formed the intricacies of the insecurity landscape. The current situation in Nigeria is considered by escalating insecurity, economic instability, and social unrest, compromising human security in general. This article examines the human security landscape in rural Nigeria, identifying key challenges and prospects for improvement.

According to National Human Development Report of the United Nations Development Programme UNDP) May 2006, stated that human security in general encompasses seven essential elements, stemming from economic well-being, food, health, environmental, personal, community, and political security. These elements intersect to ensure individuals’ freedom from fear, want, and indignity. Amidst this concept, are the challenges being faced over time. Nigeria’s economic instability is considered by high inflation, unemployment, and poverty exacerbates human insecurity. Considering the country’s inability to ensure food self-sufficiency, coupled with climate change, threatens food availability and access. Healthcare system faces significant funding and infrastructural gaps, undermining access to quality healthcare. While environmental degradation especially within the Niger Delta’s region, resulting from oil exploitation, affects local communities’ health and livelihoods. Having factored all this, in addition to ethnic and religious conflicts, recurring clashes between herders and farmers, as well as ethnic and religious tensions, put together compromise national cohesion. Improved cooperation with bordering nations and international partners is also central for undoing transnational criminal networks involved in kidnapping and other illicit activities, chiefly in core northern regions. Furthermore, investment in technology and infrastructure, coupled with adequate funding and equipping of security operatives, is imperative for enhancing operational efficiency. In addition to addressing immediate security concerns, Nigeria must prioritise long-term solutions aimed at addressing the root causes of insecurity by instilling a culture of security consciousness and civic responsibility among the youth, foster a generation of informed and engaged citizens who actively contribute to national security efforts.

Having identified these challenges, it is therefore worthy of note to examine the prospects for developing basic security principles to alleviate some of these problems, and these include, the Nigerian government’s efforts to address some of the challenges cited above. The establishment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, demonstrate commitment to human security. Liaising with civil society engagement, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community-based organisations are crucial in providing humanitarian assistance and advocating for policy changes. International cooperation, partnerships with international organizations, such as the United Nations, can enhance Nigeria’s capacity to address human security challenges in rural areas. Economic diversification such as investing in agriculture, and promoting entrepreneurship can decrease economic insecurity. Community-Led initiatives, like grassroots initiatives, such as community policing and peace building, can foster social cohesion and address local conflicts.

It is incumbent upon the Nigerian government to integrate human security into national development policies. Strengthen institutional capacity and enhance the capacity of security agencies, healthcare providers, and social services. The Promotion of all-Inclusive governance, and fostering inclusive decision-making processes to address ethnic and religious tensions is key in uniting the grassroots. Investment in education can as well empower citizens to reduce poverty, and enhance economic security. Encouraging private sector participation in collaborating to address economic and food insecurity concerns.

Human security challenges are complex and multidimensional. Addressing these challenges requires a coordinated effort from the people being protected, the government, civil society, and international partners, working collaboratively towards a shared vision of security for a successful outcome. In conclusion, a holistic and multidimensional approach that involves effective governance, community engagement, strategic coordination among security agencies, and long-term investments in education and socio-economic development, will foster a more thriving, peaceful and prosperous nation completely free of insecurities.

