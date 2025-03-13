On a typical day, a student at Fountain University, Amina Balogun, begins her morning by asking virtual assistants like ChatGPT, Meta AI, and Gemini for answers to her assignments, checking her personalised fitness app for her workout routine, and streaming AI-curated music playlists during her commute to class. “AI makes my life so much easier,” she says with a smile. But like many others, Amina is also cautious about its downsides. “Sometimes I wonder how much of my personal data these apps collect and what they do with it.” Also, Amina Balogun’s experience reflects a growing global phenomenon—the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) into everyday life.

In today’s world, artificial intelligence has also become indispensable in shaping how people learn and interact with their environment. It is integrated into educational tools, healthcare advancements, and even daily tasks like navigation and communication.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria has seen a 45 percent increase in AI adoption in the last five years, with industries like finance, healthcare, and agriculture leveraging these tools to improve efficiency. Economically, AI is a double-edged sword. While it drives innovation and growth—contributing 18.44 percent to Nigeria’s GDP in 2024, according to the NBS.

Read also: Global Innovators move to strengthen artificial intelligence, sustainable development in Africa

AI’s presence in education has been nothing short of transformative. With platforms like Duolingo for language learning and Grammarly for writing assistance, AI has made learning more interactive, personalised, and accessible. In Nigeria, apps like Ulesson are playing a key role in offering customised tutoring sessions to students, providing an innovative approach to education in a country where access to traditional educational resources can sometimes be limited.

For many students, AI has become their academic companion. It helps with assignments, research, and time management. Virtual assistants like Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant play a crucial role in organising schedules, setting reminders, and even providing quick answers to academic queries. AI tools are used to streamline educational tasks, making the learning experience more efficient and less time-consuming.

Indeed, AI’s role in agriculture cannot be overstated. Farmers now use AI to predict weather patterns, monitor crop health, and optimise yields through data-driven insights. AI technologies have enabled precision farming, which involves the use of sensors, drones, and AI algorithms to monitor soil health, track pests, and even optimise irrigation. This allows for more sustainable farming practices, which are critical as the global population continues to rise.

One notable figure in this domain is Farmer Samson Ogbole, the team lead at Eupepsia Place Limited, also known as Soilless Farm Lab. His innovative approach integrates technology and AI to revolutionise farming practices in Nigeria.

Artificial intelligence is also reshaping the healthcare industry, improving diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. From early disease detection to personalised treatment options, AI has made significant strides in enhancing patient outcomes. AI is playing a vital role in healthcare by assisting doctors in diagnosing diseases faster and more accurately. AI algorithms are increasingly used in medical imaging to detect signs of diseases such as cancer, aiding doctors in making faster, more accurate diagnoses.

The Dean of the College of Basic Medical and Health Sciences at Fountain University, Dr Desola Adeoye, acknowledges the immense potential of AI in healthcare but also cautions about its challenges. “AI has the potential to revolutionise patient care by enhancing precision in diagnosis, streamlining administrative processes, and even assisting in robotic surgeries,” she noted.

She further points out that while AI can enhance healthcare efficiency, it should not replace human touch, especially in nursing care. “AI can support clinical decision-making, but healthcare is ultimately about empathy and human connection. Striking the right balance between technology and human interaction is crucial to ensuring AI benefits both healthcare professionals and patients.”

Despite its many advantages, AI presents significant challenges that need to be addressed to ensure its responsible integration into society. As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionise various aspects of society, experts emphasise the need for responsible integration to mitigate its challenges. While AI offers numerous benefits, its future will largely depend on how society manages its capabilities and addresses potential risks.

Read also: The future of work in the age of artificial intelligence

The integration of AI into daily life offers immense opportunities for innovation, efficiency, and progress. From healthcare to education, agriculture, and beyond, AI is playing a crucial role in improving lives, particularly in developing nations like Nigeria. However, for AI to fulfil its true potential, society must confront its challenges, including bias, privacy concerns, and job displacement.

The future of AI lies in responsible use, transparency, and ethical considerations. With informed decisions and collective efforts, society can ensure that AI becomes a force for empowerment, enhancing human life while safeguarding the values that make us human.

Alarape, a student of Fountain University, Osogbo, Osun State, Nigeria.

Share