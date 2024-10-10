AI and global power: Can Africa carve its own path?

A technology that has evolved over the years is now shaping the next phase of human existence. AI has undergone such a swift transformation from being just a futuristic idea to a key part of today’s digital world. It now shapes sectors from healthcare and agriculture to finance and security.

Last week, OpenAI, the poster company of the artificial intelligence world, closed the largest VC round of all time to date. The startup raised a whopping $6.6 billion in a funding round led by previous investor Thrive Capital. The startup’s valuation has increased to $157 billion following the funding round. For anyone closely watching the VC funding world, this is a massive leap, and it only goes to show that there’s no stopping now for the world of artificial intelligence.

Africa is at a critical juncture in the global AI development journey, as major players like the US, China, and Europe invest billions. Without swift action, Africa risks becoming a mere consumer of AI rather than a pioneer. It must evaluate its relevance in the global economy, considering sovereignty, sustainability, and relevance, as AI reshapes the global economy.

The AI race: Where Africa stands

The race to dominate AI and its development has so far been largely led by the United States and China, whose massive investments have led to breakthroughs in AI, machine learning, and robotics. Obviously, both countries understand what it means to be in the driving seat; as it stands, whoever leads in this next stage of human existence ultimately controls global growth and economic influence. China, making no effort to hide its desire, has even declared its intention to become the world leader in AI by 2030. Meanwhile, Europe on the other hand is carving its own path, focusing on ethical AI and data privacy through regulatory frameworks like the GDPR.

In stark contrast, most African countries have yet to establish any comprehensive AI policies, let alone invest in meaningful AI research and development. Nigeria’s Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, recently announced a N100 million AI fund to support startups developing solutions in the AI ecosystem. A worthy initiative no doubt, but at best annoyingly laughable given the paltry amount. One wonders just how far such an amount will go.

The continent’s tech ecosystem has seen promising innovations, particularly in fintech, but these advancements have largely been driven by adapting existing technologies to meet local needs. While these developments are commendable, Africa has yet to harness AI’s full potential for transformative, continent-wide change.

Challenges to Africa’s AI development

Africa faces numerous challenges in building a thriving AI sector. The near absence of basic infrastructure such as constant power is a major hindrance to the development of local talents in this area.

The lack of robust digital infrastructure that limits the deployment of sophisticated AI applications is also an issue. Many African countries are still struggling with basic internet connectivity, let alone the bandwidth required for advanced machine learning processes. Again, data is the lifeblood of AI, yet Africa faces significant hurdles in data collection and accessibility, partly due to regulatory challenges and privacy concerns. African governments need to rise to the occasion and fix these issues.

Education and expertise also pose formidable challenges. While Africa is home to talented engineers and developers, the continent lacks the specialised training programs and research institutions necessary to develop AI professionals at scale. According to UNESCO, fewer than 1 percent of AI researchers are based in Africa. This talent gap limits Africa’s ability to build homegrown AI solutions, forcing it to rely on foreign expertise and technologies.

African governments lack strategic vision and a clear approach to address the ethical, legal, and economic impacts of AI. Many lack clear policies, risking falling behind in AI development and facing unanticipated consequences as global players expand their influence. The continent’s current approach is lame and stunted, highlighting the need for more proactive measures.

Opportunities for Africa: Leapfrogging development with AI?

Africa’s demographic profile, with its young and bright population, presents a significant advantage in the AI landscape. However, the continent must nurture and nurture its population to fully utilise its potential. Additionally, challenges such as limited healthcare access, agricultural inefficiencies, and inadequate education systems present unique opportunities for Africa to develop AI applications tailored to local needs.

Africa could use AI to “leapfrog” traditional stages of development, as it has done in the past with mobile technology. For example, AI-powered applications can help smallholder farmers optimise yields and combat climate challenges, while AI in healthcare can bridge the gap in regions lacking sufficient medical professionals. Additionally, AI-driven financial technology could promote financial inclusion for the unbanked, a substantial portion of Africa’s population. In other words, AI could empower Africa to solve its most pressing issues while building a strong foundation for future development.

A note of caution

Africa must be cautious in its approach to foreign-controlled AI, as it could pose significant risks to its data sovereignty. Different countries, including China, the US, and Europe, have different approaches to data security and privacy. African leaders must negotiate partnerships that prioritise the continent’s interests, ensuring AI benefits Africans first and foremost as global players offer support.

Charting a path forward: A pan-African approach

Africa’s path forward in AI requires bold, coordinated action. Governments must see investment in digital infrastructure, education, and research as an all-important need if the continent must stand tall in the committee of nations. African universities and tech hubs should be empowered with funding to create a pan-African AI research network, pooling resources and expertise to accelerate progress.

Again, clear policies and frameworks must be developed to give a direction in how responsible and ethical development should be carried out. There should be clear guidelines as to data cultivation and usage.

It goes without saying that Africa stands a lot to gain in critical sectors such as power, healthcare, finance, and even education; however, a cohesive, purposeful approach is needed in positioning the continent strategically in the scheme of things. Africa must, as a matter of importance, shift its focus away from being just a consumer and go beyond to develop its own models and solutions.

Conclusion: The stakes for Africa in the age of AI are at a critical moment as AI becomes a cornerstone of global power. Its decisions will determine whether it will be a passive consumer of foreign AI or an active creator of indigenous solutions. Africa must invest in its people, infrastructure, and regulatory frameworks to foster a thriving AI ecosystem that prioritises its interests. Strategic planning and regional cooperation can help Africa harness AI for a prosperous, self-sufficient future, ensuring its existence and future relevance on the global stage.

Wale Ameen, a tech entrepreneur and author, can be contacted via [email protected]

