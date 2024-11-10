Ahead of the trend: How TV is changing

Modern content consumption is evolving rapidly – and television along with it. But there are some trends shaping content, and how the TV landscape is changing to cater to viewer tastes.

Television is in the throes of a significant evolution. As audiences, technology, and cultural trends shift, so too does the medium that has been the foundation of popular culture in Africa for more than half a decade.

In terms of content and programming, TV is shifting to align with these macro trends. At the same time, the industry is helping to shape popular culture and viewing practices.

The digitisation of TV

A key trend underpinning all of this is the convergence of traditional TV and streaming. As the lines between traditional broadcast television and streaming blurs, television shows are becoming platform-agnostic, airing simultaneously across traditional TV, online streaming services, and mobile apps. This shift caters to audiences’ growing demand for content consumption on their own terms.

Future television programmes are likely to become more interactive and immersive, integrating augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 360-degree experiences. Genres like reality TV, sports, and game shows will be transformed, allowing viewers to interact with content in real time, participate in polls, or access additional layers of storytelling.

As data analytics becomes more advanced, traditional television will also adapt by using audience insights to tailor programming schedules, advertisements, and content recommendations. This shift will enable traditional broadcasters to better compete with streaming platforms, which already use data heavily. The days of “one-size-fits-all” TV are fading, as traditional television increasingly shifts towards niche content.

Data-driven personalisation will support niche genres – such as eco-centric lifestyle shows, slow TV, e-sports, and subculture dramas, which will in turn encourage the rise of smaller, more targeted channels. Broadcasters such as MultiChoice will diversify offerings, giving rise to a more fragmented yet highly engaged viewer base.

Read also: MultiChoice Nigeria’s revenue plunges 30% despite price hikes

Short-form content

Another exciting trend is the way short-form content is reshaping television. Audiences increasingly want quicker, more flexible entertainment, influenced by platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Bite-sized episodes – ideal for comedy, news, and lifestyle – cater to viewers with shorter attention spans or those looking for quick, on-the-go content.

This might include impactful, 5-10-minute micro-episodes, 60-90-second news updates, or branded mini-segments. These short-form pieces will encourage audience engagement through social media.

Short-form material can be slotted in between longer shows, allowing networks to experiment with their programming. Short-form also bridges traditional TV and mobile viewing, as clips can be shared across platforms to engage a mobile-first audience.

Culturally relevant storytelling

Television is increasingly embracing culturally diverse and relevant narratives. This will lead to richer programming that not only entertains but also educates viewers.

The demand for stories that resonate with personal and cultural experiences is driving a surge in locally produced content. For a Pan-African entertainment platform like MultiChoice Africa, our investment in local content has been transformative – we now have a library of 84 000 hours of local content. By prioritising local stories, languages, and talent, we’ve created a sense of pride among African audiences.

Our investment goes beyond entertainment; it’s about preserving and promoting African heritage. Shows like Tinsel (now in its 17th season after 4 000+ episodes) or Big Brother Naija, which has just wrapped its 9th season, have lasting cultural relevance.

Through a diverse range of hyper-local content, MultiChoice Africa continues to demonstrate its reality television dominance.

From West Africa’s cultural phenomenon Date My Family Ghana and the pan-African success of Big Brother Titans, to Judging Matters, a popular legal reality show, MultiChoice delivers highly popular, localised storytelling solidifying our position as a leader in African reality television.

Craving the drama and intrigue of The Real Housewives of Lagos? Look no further than MultiChoice channels and on Showmax for all the gossip and glamour from your favourite franchise, across the continent.

Moreover, by making local content accessible on our streaming platform Showmax and other international third-party platforms, we are exporting our stories to a global audience. This strategy keeps local content vibrant and globally competitive, ensuring its longevity and sustainability.

AI-generated and hybrid content

AI-generated scripts, news broadcasts, and interactive content that adapts in real-time based on audience reactions are expected to become commonplace. The technology helps to offer personalised viewing experiences that cater to individual preferences, and could enhance audience engagement, as viewers may find themselves more invested in content that evolves in response to their input.

Moreover, hybrid shows that blend human creativity with AI-enhanced production techniques are likely to push the boundaries of conventional genres. These productions may leverage AI for tasks such as scriptwriting, scene selection, and even character development, allowing human creators to focus on storytelling and emotional depth.

Sustainability and social impact

As viewers become more aware of the pressing challenges facing our planet and communities, genres that engage audiences in collective problem-solving, raise awareness, or propose innovative solutions will likely see significant expansion.

This trend will manifest in a variety of formats, from documentaries that highlight climate change and social inequality to scripted dramas that tackle these issues through compelling storytelling.

Furthermore, interactive, and participatory programming that invites viewers to engage directly with initiatives may emerge, fostering a sense of agency and collective responsibility.

Media can play a powerful role in shaping public discourse and driving social change. We have already seen great audience response to initiatives like the Earthshot Prize, a campaign that inspires and rewards initiatives to repair the planet.

The app economy

The changing landscape of digital content consumption has made mobile and smart TV apps an integral part of the modern TV economy. MultiChoice has embraced this opportunity, with our DStv Stream mobile platform, offering an enhanced user experience through better navigation and discovery, and personalised recommendations using AI and data analytics while offering a combination of live streaming and Catch-Up.

Our Showmax 2.0 – Streaming for Africa app focuses on local content and user engagement, with user-centric features, enhanced discovery tools, and rich social features. Live polls and viewer feedback options during shows allow audiences to engage in real-time discussions, for greater participation in the content.

Our GOtv Stream has also gained significant traction, offering an affordable, accessible streaming entry point, particularly for younger viewers who seek flexible, on-the-go viewing options.

Ultimately, user engagement is the key to the future of television. By leveraging technology and interactive features to provide content relevant to viewers, television can deliver an immersive viewing experience that resonates with audiences, driving growth and loyalty.

Dr. Busola Tejumola is the Executive Head, Content & Channels, West Africa at MultiChoice.

Share