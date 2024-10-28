Agriculture’s rising role in Africa: boosts GDP, food security, jobs, curbs inflation

Agriculture has historically been the backbone of African economies, and today, its importance is increasingly recognised as a strategic sector capable of driving widespread economic transformation. With agriculture contributing about 22 percent of Africa’s GDP and employing over 60 percent of the continent’s labour force, this sector significantly impacts African livelihoods and economic stability. By investing in agriculture, Africa has the potential to accelerate GDP growth, improve food security, create employment opportunities, reduce inflation, and address social issues like banditry. The strategic focus on agriculture is essential for sustainable development across Africa and creating a more resilient future.

“As African countries increase food production through modernised and efficient agricultural practices, they can reduce reliance on food imports, thereby protecting themselves from global food price volatility and supply chain disruptions.”

Accelerating GDP growth through agriculture

Agriculture’s impact on GDP growth is central to the continent’s development. Africa has vast arable land, a favourable climate, and diverse agricultural products, which create significant opportunities for boosting productivity and exports. Despite these advantages, African agriculture has historically been underdeveloped, with many countries relying on subsistence farming practices that yield low productivity.

Investing in modern agricultural practices, such as mechanisation, efficient irrigation systems, improved seeds, and climate-smart farming techniques, can significantly boost crop yields and production volumes. This productivity increase can drive GDP growth by raising the agricultural sector’s output, expanding exports, and creating a ripple effect that benefits related industries, such as agro-processing, transportation, and retail. Furthermore, exporting agricultural products generates foreign exchange earnings, helping countries strengthen their economies and build reserves for economic stability.

Improving food security

Food security is a pressing issue in Africa, where millions face hunger and malnutrition due to inadequate food production, high import dependency, and limited access to affordable food. Strengthening agriculture is essential for addressing these challenges. As African countries increase food production through modernised and efficient agricultural practices, they can reduce reliance on food imports, thereby protecting themselves from global food price volatility and supply chain disruptions.

Increased food production also enables African nations to supply enough food to meet domestic demand, making food more accessible and affordable for the population. This improvement in food security reduces malnutrition, enhances public health, and supports productivity by ensuring that citizens are better nourished and able to contribute to the economy. Moreover, food security fosters resilience, allowing countries to withstand external shocks, such as climate change and geopolitical conflicts, impacting global food supplies.

Read also: Adopting SAA strategic investment in agriculture, key to achieving food security

Creating employment opportunities

With Africa’s young and rapidly growing population, employment creation is a crucial focus for the continent’s leaders. Labour-intensive agriculture holds enormous potential to absorb this workforce, especially in rural areas with limited employment opportunities. By shifting from subsistence to commercial agriculture and developing agro-industries, Africa can create various job opportunities across the agricultural value chain.

Agricultural development involves crop cultivation and areas like food processing, distribution, marketing, and technology services. Each area creates new roles, ranging from skilled and semi-skilled labour to entrepreneurship opportunities for agripreneurs who can drive innovation and efficiency in the sector. Additionally, as agribusinesses grow, they stimulate local economies, increase household incomes, and promote rural development. This employment generation reduces poverty and encourages the development of a stable, prosperous rural society.

Reducing banditry and social instability

Rural poverty and lack of economic opportunities are among the root causes of banditry and social instability in Africa. Young people, who often lack education and employment, may turn to crime or illegal activities as a means of survival. This situation is especially prevalent in areas where agriculture has declined or climate change has disrupted traditional farming practices, leading to food scarcity and economic insecurity.

By creating sustainable agricultural jobs, improving rural incomes, and promoting agribusiness, Africa can address some of the drivers of banditry. A thriving agricultural sector provides young people with alternatives to crime, fostering a sense of purpose and improving community stability. Furthermore, agricultural investment brings infrastructure, education, and healthcare to rural areas, which enhances the quality of life, reduces poverty, and contributes to a culture of peace. In this way, agricultural development has a direct impact on reducing social instability, which in turn creates a safer environment for investment and long-term growth.

Controlling inflation through domestic food production

Inflation is persistent in many African countries, often driven by high food prices. Because many African nations rely on food imports, they are vulnerable to fluctuations in international prices and currency devaluation. This dependency contributes to inflation, as the cost of imported food rises with global market shifts, impacting the cost of living and reducing purchasing power.

Increasing domestic food production can help control inflation by stabilising food prices. When local production meets or exceeds demand, the reliance on imports decreases, which makes food prices more predictable and affordable. Moreover, reducing food imports strengthens the local currency, as less foreign exchange is spent on purchasing food abroad. By boosting agricultural productivity, African countries can mitigate inflationary pressures, create a more stable economic environment, and improve consumer affordability, particularly for low-income households disproportionately affected by rising food prices.

Challenges to agricultural development in Africa

While agriculture presents a path to economic transformation, several challenges hinder its progress. African farmers need more access to financing, inadequate infrastructure, climate-related risks, and insufficient market access. These obstacles must be addressed to fully unlock the potential of agriculture as a catalyst for economic growth and social stability.

Access to finance:

Smallholder farmers often need more financial resources to invest in quality inputs, modern equipment, or advanced techniques. Affordable financing options like microloans, subsidies, and insurance enable farmers to improve productivity.

Infrastructure development:

Poor infrastructure, such as inadequate roads, storage facilities, and limited electricity, hampers market access and leads to significant post-harvest losses. Investing in rural infrastructure is vital for connecting farmers to markets, reducing waste and enhancing productivity.

Climate change:

Agriculture in Africa is highly vulnerable to climate change, with unpredictable weather patterns, droughts, and floods impacting crop yields. Climate-smart agricultural practices, such as conservation agriculture, crop diversification, and resilient crop varieties are essential for building resilience.

Market access and value chains:

Fragmented value chains and limited market access prevent farmers from reaching larger, more profitable markets. Developing efficient supply chains and establishing agricultural cooperatives can help farmers access markets, improve bargaining power, and increase profitability.

The way forward: strategic initiatives for agricultural growth

To fully harness the potential of agriculture, African governments, private sector entities, and development partners must work together to create an enabling environment for agricultural transformation. Some key initiatives include:

Investment in agricultural technology

Technologies such as precision farming, improved irrigation methods, and digital platforms can significantly increase productivity. Digital solutions, including mobile apps, can provide farmers with real-time information on weather, crop prices, and best practices.

Capacity building and training

Vocational training and extension services are essential for equipping farmers with modern skills and knowledge, particularly for young people entering agriculture. Agripreneurship programs can also encourage youth to view agriculture as a profitable and sustainable career.

Public-private partnerships

Collaborations between governments, private enterprises, and non-governmental organisations can help develop robust agricultural value chains, expand access to finance, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Strengthening policy frameworks

Governments can play a crucial role by implementing policies that support rural development, improve land tenure security, and incentivise agricultural investment. Tax incentives, subsidies, and land reforms are policies that can create a more favourable environment for agribusiness.

Agriculture is at the heart of Africa’s sustainable growth and development pathway. Agriculture can transform the continent as a sector that drives GDP growth, ensures food security, provides employment, reduces inflation, and addresses social instability. By investing in agricultural modernisation, strengthening rural economies, and empowering smallholder farmers, Africa can unlock the full potential of its agricultural sector.

In doing so, Africa will secure food and jobs for its population, build resilient economies, foster social stability, and pave the way for a prosperous future. As African countries prioritise agricultural development, they set a course for economic self-reliance and create a foundation for inclusive growth that will benefit future generations.

Professor Lere Baale is the Chief Executive of Business School Netherlands International in Nigeria and the Regional Partner of HOWES – CMOE Inc. USA for Africa & the Middle East. A passionate expert in Agile Digital Transformation and AI, he specialises in EduTech and Digital Health to drive transformative change.

Share