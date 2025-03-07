What if the biggest threat to Africa’s digital future isn’t technology—but the lack of diverse leadership to govern it?

In the dynamic landscape of African business, the composition of leadership teams serves as a mirror reflecting societal values, recruitment practices, and strategic visions. Gender diversity, while not the sole facet of inclusivity, stands out as a visible and impactful indicator. It tells a compelling story about our talent pipelines, societal progress, and business growth strategies. As we mark International Women’s Day 2025 under the theme “Accelerate Action,” the urgency to address gender disparities in African boardrooms has never been greater. Coupled with the rising importance of digital trust in an increasingly tech-driven world, the need for diverse leadership is not just a moral imperative but a business necessity.

Recent data reveals both progress and persistent gaps in African corporate leadership. Women hold an average of 21% of board seats across the continent, with notable variations among countries. South Africa’s Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) leads with 32% female representation, followed by Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE) at 26% and Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) in Kenya at 24%.

However, these figures mask a deeper issue: women occupy only 8% of board chair positions and 9% of CEO roles across Africa. In South Africa, for instance, women represent 39% of non-executive directors but only 18% of executive directors, highlighting a stark disparity between board membership and executive leadership. These numbers underscore a troubling trend: while women are increasingly present in boardrooms, they remain significantly underrepresented in the most influential roles.

The technology sector, a driver of innovation and economic growth, exemplifies both the challenges and potential of gender diversity.

Globally, women hold 32% of senior management positions in tech, slightly below the global average of 33.5% across all industries. In 2023, women occupied only 28% of tech leadership roles, with a mere 17% serving as CEOs and 8% as Chief Technology Officers. While specific data on women’s representation in African tech leadership is limited, the global trends suggest similar, if not more pronounced, disparities.

This is particularly concerning given the sector’s critical role in shaping Africa’s digital future. As businesses increasingly rely on technology to drive growth, the lack of gender diversity in tech leadership not only limits innovation but also undermines digital trust—a cornerstone of sustainable business practices in the digital age.

Digital trust, defined as the confidence users and stakeholders have in an organisation’s ability to protect data, ensure privacy, and operate ethically, is a growing concern for businesses worldwide. In Africa, where digital transformation is accelerating, building digital trust is essential for economic growth and competitiveness. Diverse leadership teams, particularly those that include women, are better equipped to navigate the complexities of digital trust. Research shows that women leaders often bring unique perspectives to risk management, ethical decision-making, and stakeholder engagement—all critical components of digital trust. By excluding women from leadership roles, African businesses risk eroding stakeholder confidence and missing out on the full potential of digital transformation.

The business case for gender diversity in African boardrooms is clear and compelling. Studies consistently show that companies with higher gender diversity in leadership positions outperform their less diverse counterparts financially.

Read also: The Power of Transparency: Building Digital Trust in African Boardrooms

McKinsey & Company found that companies in the top quartile for gender diversity are 21% more likely to outperform their peers. In Africa, the African Development Bank estimates that gender equality could add $316 billion to the continent’s GDP by 2025. Beyond financial performance, diverse leadership teams enhance decision-making, foster innovation, and improve market competitiveness. They are better equipped to understand and cater to a broad customer base, driving growth and resilience in an increasingly interconnected world.

Yet, despite the clear benefits, barriers to gender diversity persist. Deep-seated cultural norms and biases often relegate women to traditional roles, limiting their participation in leadership. Workplace policies, such as inflexible work arrangements and inadequate parental leave, disproportionately affect women’s career progression.

Additionally, women often have less access to influential networks, which are crucial for career advancement. These challenges are compounded in the tech sector, where the rapid pace of innovation and the dominance of male-centric cultures create additional hurdles for women.

To bridge the gender gap in leadership, African organisations must take deliberate and sustained action. Setting measurable targets for female representation in leadership roles is a critical first step. Mentorship and sponsorship programs can provide women with the support and opportunities they need to advance their careers. Flexible work arrangements, such as remote work and equitable parental leave, can help women balance professional and personal responsibilities. Regular bias training can address unconscious biases and foster a more inclusive workplace culture.

Finally, transparency and accountability are essential. Organisations should regularly publish diversity metrics and hold leadership accountable for progress toward diversity goals.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025, the call to “Accelerate Action” resonates deeply in the context of African boardrooms. The journey toward gender-diverse leadership is both a challenge and an opportunity. By recognising the value that women bring to leadership positions and actively working to eliminate barriers, African businesses can unlock unprecedented growth and innovation.

The time for incremental change has passed. African boardrooms must reflect the rich diversity of the continent, embracing gender diversity as a catalyst for sustainable success. In doing so, they will not only drive economic transformation but also build the digital trust necessary to thrive in the 21st century. The future of African business depends on it. Let us act now, with urgency and purpose, to create a more inclusive and prosperous future for all.

Crypto Security & Scams

The world of blockchain and cryptocurrency is booming, with millions of users worldwide adopting digital assets. But as crypto adoption grows, so do scams. Fraudsters are evolving, using advanced technology and psychological manipulation to steal billions from unsuspecting investors. Understanding these scams is crucial to safeguarding your funds in an increasingly digital financial landscape.

Last week, we discussed why scams persist, pointing to economic desperation, lack of financial literacy, and regulatory loopholes. While illicit crypto transactions dropped by 51% according to the TRM Labs 2025 Crypto Crime Report, fraudsters are getting smarter. This week, we break down the most common types of blockchain scams, their impact, and how to protect yourself.

Share