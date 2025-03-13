The unfolding saga involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central Senatorial District) and Senate President Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District) is not merely a political dispute. It is a microcosm of Nigeria’s broader struggle with gender inequality, patriarchal dominance, and the marginalisation of women in governance, illustrated by the glaring underrepresentation of women that marks Nigeria’s political history.

This crisis comes at a time when the world is observing International Women’s Month, a period dedicated to celebrating women’s achievements and highlighting the systemic barriers they face.

To fully understand the implications of this crisis, we must examine it from multiple perspectives: historical, cultural, political, economic, and global. In this comprehensive analysis I will not only dissect the current situation but also provide a roadmap for addressing the systemic issues that underpin it.

The Context

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio are prominent figures in Nigerian politics. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, a brilliant, beautiful lawyer turned legislator who is also a vocal advocate for women’s rights and good governance, has alleged sexual harassment, sidelining and marginalisation in the male-dominated Senate.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations and the unfolding response from Senate President Akpabio and the rest of the Senate not only threaten the Senate President’s political career, but also risk adding to the overall negative image of Nigeria, given the country’s ongoing struggles with gender inequality and political representation. By suspending her without investigating her claims, the Senate risks further polarising the situation and damaging its credibility.

I find the timing of this imbroglio falling within International Women’s Month, particularly unfortunate for the nation, as it somewhat reinforces the global perception of Nigeria as a patriarchal society resistant to gender equality.

The History of Nigerian Women in Governance

Nigeria’s political history is marked by a glaring underrepresentation of women. Since gaining independence in 1960, women have consistently been sidelined in decision-making roles. Key milestones and challenges include:

● 1960–1999: Women constituted less than 3% of elected officials. The military regimes that dominated this period further entrenched patriarchal norms, leaving little room for women’s political participation.

● 1999–Present: The return to democracy in 1999 brought hope for increased women’s representation. However, progress has been slow and uneven. As of 2023, women make up only about 4% of the National Assembly, far below the global average of 26.5% and the African regional average of 24%.

Beyond this, Nigeria’s patriarchal culture plays a significant role in perpetuating gender inequality. Key factors include:

● Traditional Gender Roles: Women are often expected to prioritise domestic responsibilities over public leadership. This cultural expectation limits their ability to participate fully in politics.

● Religious Influences: Interpretations of religious texts are sometimes used to justify the exclusion of women from leadership. For example, some religious leaders argue that women should not hold positions of authority over men.

● Political Gatekeeping: Male-dominated political parties and structures often sideline women, denying them tickets for elective positions or relegating them to less influential roles. This gatekeeping is often justified using cultural and religious arguments.

As a case in point, in January 2025, after serving as Deputy Speaker for almost two years, Honourable Mojisola Meranda made history as the first female Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly. Her appointment was celebrated as a breakthrough for women in Nigerian politics.

However, her tenure was short-lived. She resigned under controversial circumstances 49 days later, with many attributing her apparent ouster to gender bias and the unwillingness of male-dominated political structures to accept female leadership. Her removal sent a chilling message to women aspiring to leadership roles in Nigeria and highlighted the systemic barriers they face.

