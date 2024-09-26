A haphazard foreign policy for Nigeria

When one takes a look at our foreign policy approach, I’m almost certain the questions that will follow are: What is this? What’s going on? These are just a few of the questions that flood the minds of Nigerians when headlines about Mr Tinubu’s foreign policy approach are read.

The current president of Nigeria has been facing criticism for his handling of foreign policy. Despite this, President Tinubu’s recent actions have further undermined any successes in this area. One glaring example is his decision to prosecute the Dangote conglomerate. This move has not only brought negative attention to Nigeria but has also damaged relationships with international partners, who view it as an attack on a major corporation and a “son of the soil.” The notion here is that if Dangote could be so unjustly persecuted, what then is the fate of foreign companies and investors in the country?

Such actions do not align with effective foreign policy, which should prioritise building strong economic ties and fostering positive relationships with other nations. Additionally, President Tinubu’s ban on cryptocurrency in Nigeria has caused uproar and confusion within both national and global communities. The lack of clear reasoning behind this decision further undermines the president’s credibility in matters of foreign policy. It also highlights a disconnect between the government and its citizens, who are increasingly turning towards digital currencies as a means of financial stability.

Furthermore, while imposing increased taxes on crypto organisations in Nigeria, the government has failed to provide a conducive environment for their operations. This shows a lack of understanding or consideration for the impact such policies can have on diplomatic relations with countries that support digital currencies.

Another grave concern is the strained relationship between Nigeria and the United States following the arrest of Binance executives under Nigerian custody. This action by President Tinubu risks exacerbating tensions between two key nations and damaging potential partnerships crucial for economic growth.

President Tinubu’s heavy-handed approach toward addressing issues within ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) during the tripartite coup in Burkina Faso, Niger Republic, and Mali has also raised eyebrows. The stringent measures taken against coupists in the Sahel region have led to these ECOWAS members withdrawing from the organisation altogether. This not only weakens regional unity but also portrays President Tinubu as a warmonger instead of a leader working toward peaceful resolutions.

The most hilarious but disappointing and disgraceful aspect of all is the presidential jet’s seizure in France. Recent events involving Nigerian presidential jets being seized in France due to disputes between the Ogun state government and a Chinese company highlight significant flaws in communication and coordination within the Nigerian government. The fact that President Tinubu then proceeded to use a newly acquired presidential jet for personal travel to France only adds insult to injury.

In conclusion, President Tinubu’s foreign policy decisions and actions concerning Dangote refinery, cryptocurrency, ECOWAS, and presidential jets have undermined Nigeria’s international standing. These incidents highlight a crucial need for more careful and thoughtful decision-making in matters of foreign affairs, rather than a haphazard approach.

As the leader of a nation striving for progress and development, it is imperative that President Tinubu reevaluates his policies and takes bold steps toward fostering inclusive, strategic partnerships that transcend short-term political gains. In an increasingly interconnected world, no country can thrive in isolation, and Nigeria, with its abundant natural resources and potential, is poised to become a global powerhouse—if only it can align its domestic policies with international best practices.

By building strong relationships with key global players, while addressing the root causes of internal inefficiencies, President Tinubu has the opportunity to transform Nigeria into a model for African growth. However, this requires a commitment to cooperation, mutual respect, and genuine engagement with both local stakeholders and international allies.

Alienating potential partners not only jeopardises Nigeria’s long-term economic prospects but also risks stalling the nation’s momentum toward sustainable development.

If President Tinubu can shift his focus to inclusive diplomacy, embracing partnerships that elevate Nigeria’s standing on the global stage, he will unlock the country’s true potential, ensuring prosperity for future generations. Only through unity, cooperation, and visionary leadership can Nigeria fully realise its aspirations.

Precious Allwell is a socially conscious Nigerian author, writer and podcaster.