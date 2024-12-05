A dangerous gamble: The threat of GMOs to Nigeria’s future

Nigeria stands on the precipice of a dangerous gamble. The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA), tasked with safeguarding our nation’s health and environment, has instead become a promoter of genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This reckless disregard for science and public safety is a threat to our food security, biodiversity, and overall well-being.

The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) Act came into force in 2015, and it mandated the setting up of the National Biosafety Management Agency to regulate GMOs in Nigeria. This agency, however, has acted more like a promoter of GMOs than as a regulator, approving virtually every application brought to it without consideration of science-based objections sent by groups of concerned Nigerians. Our full objection sent to NBMA’ in 2016 can be downloaded at http://www.homef.org/publication/objection-release-gmo-cotton-monsanto.

The conflict of interest inherent in the NBMA Act equally raises serious red flags about the administration of biosafety in Nigeria. We have the erstwhile National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA) sitting on the board of the NBMA. In 2016, two of the permits issued by NBMA to Monsanto Agriculture Nigeria Limited were jointly requested with NABDA (a board member of NBMA).

NBMA’s Biosafety Conferences have consistently showcased active GMO promoters as allies in their promotional materials. On Thursday, July 4, 2024, NBMA, the regulatory body, convened a press conference titled, “A World Press Conference on GM Technology in Agriculture” in Abuja, featuring all active GMO promoters from agencies and groups that it is meant to regulate.

Again, we ask, are we so bereft of knowledge or so gullible that a genetically modified crop, Bt Cotton, that failed woefully in neighbouring Burkina Faso, and their farmers were making claims of $48.3 billion CFA Francs ($83.91 million) from Monsanto, is allowed free rein in Nigeria—thanks to NBMA?

It is indeed concerning that the agency (NBMA) saddled with defending Nigeria’s biodiversity is actively promoting these risky technologies. It is regrettable that NBMA approved Monsanto’s proposal for Bt Cotton, despite the fact that Burkina Faso’s cabinet on April 14, 2016, announced its determination to reduce the acreage for genetically modified cotton. The variety was completely phased out in 2018 and replaced by conventional cotton. Today Nigerian farmers who grew the Bt Cotton are experiencing poor harvests and damaged soils. (https://businessday.ng/news/article/gmo-seeds-fail-to-revive-dying-cotton-industry/) The agency has not acted as a regulator/unbiased umpire in any case. They have ostensibly promoted GMOs as the panacea to Nigeria’s agricultural problems.

NBMA has asked Nigerians to trust them to safeguard our environment, health, and biodiversity. But why should we? No, we cannot trust NBMA to act in our interest. Is it not concerning that the first assignment NBMA carried out after being given the powers to function by the Act was to issue permits to an agribusiness company like Monsanto, a company with very questionable antecedents? We cannot allow our government to listen to corporations over and above our people.

We want to use this medium to urge NBMA to publish at least one of their risk assessment files. Additionally, to give detailed explanations on the processes, including levels of public consultations in Kaduna State, leading to the granting of these permits by NBMA to Monsanto to release GMOs and their accompanying toxic chemicals into the Nigerian environment and markets, starting from Zaria and indeed all other GMOs permits they have rolled out in Nigeria.

Several studies have linked the consumption of GMOs to a myriad of diseases, including antibiotic resistance—the commercially approved Bt Cowpea expresses an enzyme that confers resistance to antibiotics—neomycin phosphotransferase II (NPTII). Multiple animal studies show significant immune dysregulation, including upregulation of cytokines [protein molecules involved in immune responses] associated with asthma, allergy, and inflammation. – AAEM, 2009.

Multiple toxins from GMOs have been detected in 93 percent of maternal and 80 percent of foetal blood, including non-pregnant women’s blood. (Aris and Leblanc, 2011; Woźniak et al., 2018). These toxins designed to kill crop pests are reaching humans and babies in the womb and could lead to allergies, miscarriage, and cancer (Poulter, 2011).

Also, there is the severe threat of irreversible genetic contamination due to cross-pollination, which could also lead to the production of uncontrollable plant varieties and mutated plant varieties. Over 80% of GMOs are designed to be herbicide tolerant. These herbicides do not only destroy the target weeds but also non-target organisms that are essential for soil health and overall ecosystem function.

It’s time to draw a line in the sand. Nigeria cannot afford to be a guinea pig for multinational corporations. We must protect our farmers, our food, and our future. The NBMA must be held accountable for its irresponsible actions. We call upon the government to immediately halt all GMO activities and prioritise sustainable, organic agriculture. The health and well-being of our nation depend on it.

The long-term consequences of GMO contamination could be devastating. Once released into the environment, GMOs can spread uncontrollably, leading to genetic pollution and irreversible damage to our ecosystems. Moreover, the potential health risks associated with GMO consumption are alarming, including allergies, autoimmune disorders, and cancer. By embracing sustainable, organic farming practices, Nigeria can ensure a safe, healthy, and resilient food system for generations to come. It is time to prioritise the well-being of our people and protect our planet. Let us reject the corporate-driven agenda of GMOs and embrace a future built on ecological principles and social justice.

Enough already! Ban GMOs!

Mariann Bassey-Orovwuje is a lawyer, environmental, human and food rights advocate and Deputy Executive Director at Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth, Nigeria (ERA/FoEN).

