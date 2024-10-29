A connected world – A divided reality

The digital revolution has swept across the globe, reshaping societies and economies. It has opened doors to incredible opportunities, from boosting economic growth to improving healthcare and education. However, this digital age is not accessible to everyone. Millions of people, especially in developing countries, are left behind, lacking the tools and skills to participate. This digital divide is a major challenge that threatens to widen the gap between the haves and have-nots.

This digital divide is a serious problem that slows down progress and makes inequality worse. We must work together to close this gap and make sure that everyone, no matter how rich or poor they are or where they live, can benefit from the digital age.

The challenges of digital inclusion

Several factors contribute to the persistence of the digital divide. Infrastructure limitations, such as inadequate internet connectivity and digital devices, are significant barriers. Affordability is another major challenge, as many individuals and communities cannot afford the cost of internet access and digital devices.

Furthermore, being able to use digital tools effectively is critical for navigating the digital world. Unfortunately, many people, especially those living in rural areas or disadvantaged communities, don’t have the skills they need to fully use these tools.

The high cost of digital exclusion

The consequences of digital exclusion are far-reaching, casting a long shadow over individuals, communities, and businesses alike. It’s a silent epidemic that hinders progress and perpetuates inequality. Without access to the internet, individuals may miss out on critical information, job opportunities, and social connections. This can have a profound impact on their mental and emotional well-being.

Economically, the impact of digital exclusion is profound. Limited access to digital tools can severely restrict opportunities, hindering job creation and business growth. Individuals may struggle to find employment as many jobs now require digital skills and online applications.Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are particularly vulnerable to the effects of digital exclusion. Without access to digital technologies, they may struggle to compete in the global marketplace.

In the healthcare sector, digital exclusion can limit access to telemedicine services, health information, and remote monitoring, potentially leading to poorer health outcomes.

Educationally, the digital divide can hinder progress by limiting access to online learning resources and digital tools, perpetuating educational disparities.

Closing the digital gap

To bridge the digital divide and unlock the full potential of the digital age, we must adopt a comprehensive approach that involves governments, businesses, and civil society organisations working in unison. Governments, businesses, and civil society organisations must collaborate to implement innovative strategies that promote digital inclusion.

Invest in digital infrastructure: To ensure equitable access to digital technologies, we must invest in digital infrastructure. This involves expanding high-speed broadband connectivity to underserved areas and partnering with telecom providers to develop affordable data plans and device financing options.

Empower individuals through digital literacy: To empower individuals, we must invest in digital literacy programs. This involves providing training programs to employees, customers, and community members to enhance their digital skills.

Make technology affordable: To make technology more accessible, we must make it affordable. Offering subsidies or discounts on devices and providing flexible payment plans for devices and internet services can significantly increase affordability.

Foster innovation through partnerships: To foster innovation and drive digital inclusion, we must collaborate with tech companies to develop innovative solutions tailored to the needs of underserved communities.

Create a supportive environment: To create a supportive environment for digital inclusion, we must advocate for policies that promote digital inclusion, such as net neutrality and data privacy regulations. It’s critical to develop and deploy AI and data-driven technologies responsibly, ensuring they benefit everyone and don’t exacerbate existing inequalities.

Bridging the digital divide in rural Kenya

Safaricom’s M-PESA is a revolutionary mobile money transfer service that has significantly impacted the lives of millions of Kenyans, particularly in rural areas. M-PESA has revolutionised financial services in rural Kenya. It offers a secure platform for sending and receiving money, paying bills, and purchasing goods, promoting financial inclusion, especially for women and small businesses. M-PESA has stimulated digital commerce, empowering small businesses to expand their customer base. It has also improved access to healthcare by enabling the payment of medical fees and facilitated education by streamlining school fee payments.

Building a digitally inclusive future

The road to digital inclusion is a long and complex journey, but it is one that we must embark upon. Governments, businesses, and civil society organisations should prioritise digital inclusion in their policies and initiatives. Individuals can also contribute by advocating for digital rights, volunteering to teach digital literacy skills, and supporting organisations working to bridge the digital divide. We should harness the power of technology to empower individuals, stimulate economic growth, and improve lives—to ensure that no one is left behind in the digital age.

Ota Akhigbe is a passionate advocate for digital inclusion and a seasoned leader in the healthcare and technology sectors. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by underserved communities, Ota is committed to leveraging technology to improve lives and drive social impact.

