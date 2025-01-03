2025 is already here!

Welcome to the year 2025. It crept up on us slowly but surely. 2024 is gone—forever. All it leaves us with are memories of times past: things we did and things we could have done. Let’s take a brief look back.

Perhaps you were confident in the house you were building, certain you’d be living in it by now. Then reality set in. Cement prices quadrupled, or your developer found it impossible to continue under the original price. They’re now asking you to either sell the house back to them or add more money. It all seems surreal, and to make matters worse, your wife doesn’t understand, calling you lazy and hurling unprintable names.

Or maybe it’s your shop. You were sure the fabrics you ordered would be enough to sustain your business, but then the dollar became a nightmare. Now you’re in a shouting match with your dollar exchange contact because they’re demanding more naira for the same amount of dollars. Meanwhile, your trusted suppliers of five years in Indonesia, Turkey, and India are threatening to pull out, and even your Adire supplier in Abeokuta has stopped.

To top it off, your husband of ten years has begun describing you as an unrealistic, money-guzzling businesswoman and refuses to support you any further. His sister smirks behind your back, adding insult to injury.

These are just some of the daily struggles—big and small—that attempted to unhinge us in 2024: school fees for your youngest child, an upcoming family wedding, health challenges, and other daunting hurdles that stared us in the face.

2024 was tough. But we made it

Here we are in 2025, ready to run, sprint, and seize every opportunity with vigor. After enduring the fire, we’ve emerged polished and shiny, like gold ready to shine. We’re here, thankful to have survived the trials of the past year.

As we welcome 2025, we carry forward the lessons that 2024 taught us. We are now more frugal, intentional, and (hopefully) prayerful. This year, after running the gruelling race of 2024, we are leaner, more strategic, and wiser.

Personal guiding tips for 2025:

Master the art of saving:

Not everything you earn needs to be spent on luxury items or fleeting pleasures like nightly pepper soup, Nkwobi, or beer. Do the math—it adds up over the years. For instance, that wedding in Asaba may not require your physical presence if you live in Kaduna. Instead, consider sending the couple a monetary gift—they’ll likely appreciate it more.

Start putting away small amounts into a savings fund from February onwards, and watch it grow into something substantial by December.

Plan your trips around geographical spaces

If you are on the mainland in Lagos, for instance, ensure that all your visits to the island are grouped together. Don’t visit Risi today and then attempt to see Hassan over the weekend. Plan to do both on the same day or weekend. Pool your visiting days with other parents who have children in the same school. Save fuel. Take turns. Co-sharing is now a necessity.

Invest wisely

What can you invest in? Paintings, jewellery, property, business, stocks, and agricultural produce? Get some financial advice. Don’t throw your money into ventures you do not understand. Explore mutual funds offered by reputable banks. Join a group that makes contributions, like “Asusu.” Pick a project that will yield results. Whether it’s buying and selling or farming, start something you understand and that has potential. Begin small but think big.

2025 is the year of the family

Remind yourself daily that family is everything. Reconnect with that aunt or uncle who loved you but you haven’t seen in years. Spend quality time with your parents, whom you may have neglected in the rat race. Rekindle relationships with your siblings and cousins. For your spouse, bring back the spark: woo your wife or be the wife your husband married. Rediscover your love life. Get to know your children. Play ball with your nine-year-old son. Learn about your four-year-old daughter’s favourite things. Be present and wholesome. Don’t forget your friends. Call that one friend who always stood by you. Life is too short to neglect the relationships that matter.

Love yourself in dignity

This is the year to truly love yourself in a dignified way—without arrogance. Let go of toxic friends and family members who bring negativity into your life. Identify those who only see you as an ATM or use you for their gain. Politely but firmly let them know the party is over. Focus on your well-being and peace of mind.

Pursue more education

Consider enrolling in a short course, diploma, or master’s program. Think carefully before committing and plan for the financial implications. Knowledge is power, and continued education keeps you relevant and sharp.

Be intentional

Plan your year and your life. You don’t need an elaborate to-do list, but set reasonable goals. If you fall behind for a month, it’s okay—just don’t let it stretch to two months. Be flexible and adaptable.

Avoid keeping up with the Joneses

You don’t need two cars or to send your children to schools with fees of one million naira per term just because your neighbour or cousin does. Live within your means. Good public schools still exist, and you can support your kids with extra coaching at home. Set your own pace. Be kind, hard-working, and charitable. Let others aspire to emulate your humility, not your wealth.

Take care of your health

Prioritise your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. Eat balanced meals, take necessary medications, and avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

Reinvent your wardrobe

For a fresh look, start small: 10,000 naira for Ankara fabric and 10,000 naira for tailoring can transform your appearance. Make new clothes every other month, and mix in your old ones to stay fresh without overspending. A new look can boost your confidence and help you embrace a renewed version of yourself.

Travel

Travel doesn’t have to mean expensive trips abroad. Visit a waterfall in another city, explore a local retreat centre, or have a picnic at a serene garden. Save for a trip to an African country or a local game reserve. Travel broadens the mind and rejuvenates the soul.

Embrace faith

Reignite your spiritual life. Faith in a higher power provides comfort, clarity, and the strength to face life’s challenges with grace.

2025 is a blank slate. Let’s make it count.

