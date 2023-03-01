We will head to court, says Datti Baba-Ahmed

The Vice presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the just concluded presidential election, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed on Wednesday said they would head to court to challenge the outcomes of the elections, which many have alleged to be fraught with illegality and gross electoral malpractices.

He didn’t say specifically when they would go to court, but that they have begun preparations for the legal process.

The opposition, including the campaigns of both the Labour Party and the People Democratic Party (PDP), had vowed to contest the results and had even called for an outright cancellation of the results, demanding that a new election should be held under a new INEC chair.

At a news conference Wednesday- his second since the commencement of coloration of results, Baba-Ahmed, who contested under a joint ticket with Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate, again alleged the electoral umpire’s violation of its own laws, widespread technological problems, manipulation of results among others.

At the moment, there have been Pockets of protests, in Abuja, especially by the youths who say they outrightly reject the results announced by the INEC as contrary to the real outcomes at the polls.

He said the press conference was a prelude to Obi’s addressing the party’s supporters and Nigerians.

However, Datti-Ahmed called for peace and urged their supporters – popularly called ‘the obidients’- and Nigerians to remain calm but continue to demand that the right should be done.

His words: “We are immensely grateful to the youth, obidients and all support groups, including Nigerians in diaspora for their sacrifices, conduct and commitment to a better Nigeria.

“It is our position that the purported results did not meet the minimum criteria of a transparent, free and fair election.

“In addition to the most condemnable attacks, violence, voter intimidation and suppression, the election was conducted in clear violation of agreed and promised INEC rules and guidelines, the Electoral Act 2002 as amended, and indeed the Nigerian Constitution.

“As evident the institutions of the state and leaders that were supposed to ensure the sanctity of the election again, and as in the past collaborated on colluded to subvert the will of the good people of Nigeria.

“Please be assured of our determination to fight the injustice that has been perpetrated on Nigerians through all legal and peaceful means.

“While painful, we implore you all to please remain peaceful and calm as our fight on determination for a new Nigeria is just beginning.

“We equally encourage you all to continue with the campaigns and vote massively for Labour Party in the forthcoming governorship and state House of Assembly elections on much 11, 2023.

“Our principal, His Excellency Mr. Peter Obi will in due course speak to you and indeed the nation.”