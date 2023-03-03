We are ready for next Saturday’s governorship, assembly polls -INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections scheduled for next Saturday, March 11 will hold as scheduled.

Festus Okoye, INEC

national commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said

all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalised.

Okoye also said the commission will conduct the re-scheduled senatorial and House of Representatives elections in Enugu and Edo states along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

He said INEC will fix a date for supplementary elections for constituencies where declarations and returns were not made at the last Saturday National Assembly polls after the state elections.

“The commission held its regular weekly meeting today, Thursday 2nd March 2023, and deliberated on several issues, including the Presidential and National Assembly elections, the Governorship and State Assembly elections and the pending elections in Enugu East Senatorial District and the Esan Central/Esan West and Igueben Federal Constituencies in Edo State.

“The commission assures Nigerians that the Governorship and State House of Assembly elections scheduled for Saturday 11th March 2023 will hold as scheduled and all the processes and procedures leading to the election are being finalized.

Furthermore, the commission will conduct the re-scheduled elections in Enugu and Edo States on Saturday 11th March 2023 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

“The commission is aware that in some Senatorial Districts and Federal Constituencies, Declarations and Returns were not made. The commission is compiling the list of the affected constituencies. A date for supplementary elections will be fixed after the Governorship and State Assembly elections,” the statement read.