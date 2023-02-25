Voting kicks off across polling stations in Kuje

The voting excerise for the 2023 general elections have kicked off in the Kuje area of Abuja, depite INEC officials arriving two hours later than instructed.

Polling units 001,003, 009, 013, 026, and 036 have commenced activities, as voters are accredited and goven ballot papers to vote immediately.

The INEC officials at Kayadah primary school arrived at 09:47 am while those at Science primary school which is the racking centre arrived at about 09:30am.

BusinessDay observed that each of the polling units have only one BVAS which is expected to serve the large turnout of voters in these units.

Also sighted around the units are party agents some security personnel and election observers.