Voting exercise continues across various polling units in Kuje despite instructions

Voters are still exercising their rights at about 02:40pm in Kuje, despite instructions to end by 02:30pm.

Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of INEC while speaking at a press conference yesterday said that that voting is expected to start at 8:30 a.m. and close at 2:30 p.m.

However many INEC officials in Kuje arrived at their polling units late and consequently commenced activities later than instructed.

BusinessDay however noticed that as of 02:30pm some citizens were still being directed to their polling units while some are just arriving at their units to vote

At polling unit 003, an INEC official said that the voting exercise.will end by 04:00pm but voters refused and blamed them for coming late.

Adamu Moses one of the voters told BusinessDay that why will they come late and still decide to stop when people have not finished voting.

“I got here 06:00am, they did not come until 10:00am and were very slow in setting up, they can’t go until everyone has voted,” he said.