Voters around the lugbe axis and Bwari Area Council have decried the absence and late arrival of INEC officials and election materials at various polling units on Saturday morning.

Voting process were yet to commence as at 9:36 am, when BusinessDay visited several polling units where elections were expected to be conducted.

Expressing his disappointment to BusinessDay at polling unit 009, Lugbe zone 2. Sule Kasim, said that he arrived at the polling unit at 7am but was yet to see any official from INEC.

He however expressed determination in casting his vote stating that he will not lev until he is rough with the exercise.

“This is really discouraging, please we call on INEC to make this election free an fair for us. After all the things we saw an heard before today, why are all these happening today. “We need to vote the right people to power and we must do so today.”

Madam Vero, who gently dropped her chair to sit said, “Whenever they come, we are waiting. We will vote today, I’m not going anywhere.

Ambrose speaking with Businessday said, “if they are not here by now when will they come, and when will the voting start. I think this is a deliberate act to discourage voters.

“They said the youths are lazy, but we are out now to show them we are not. Look around, almost everyone here are all youths, we want to vote new leaders but INEC officials are not here.”

The situation is same in Bwari Area Council, while the viruses turnout is high, INEC officials however arrived and set up really late. At the Federal Government Girls College Polling Unit, officials reached arrived around 8:01 am . Electorates who arrived the venue as early as 6 am expressed dissatisfaction over their time of arrival.

At the Government Secondary School (GSS) security gate polling unit, as at 8:35 am INEC officials and materials were still arriving and they are still setting up currently. It’s the same situation at the FCDA quarters junction open space polling units. INEC officials are still trying to set up

Due to this late arrival, voting commenced late in some polling units and yet to commence in some others. Voting typically commenced from 9:57 am

However, according to the INEC schedule, voting ought to commence 8:30 am and end 2:30 pm.