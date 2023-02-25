Voters await INEC officials at Idanre polling unit in Ondo

Voters are currently awaiting the arrival of the officials at polling unit 01, ward 8, Christ Anglican Primary School, Isalu Idanre in Idanre local government area of Ondo state.

As at 8:45am, voters continued to hang around the for the election which was supposed to kick off by 8:00 a.m.

While at the Old reading room unit 001 ward 6, Idanre local government area, accreditation and voting has commenced as at 8:47am.

However, heavy armed security of the Nigerian Army were on ground moving around the city to monitor the exercise.