Tinubu’s victory, pointer to democratic sustenance says Oyetola

Adegboyega Oyetola, the immediate past Governor of Osun State has expressed confidence in the ability, competence and administrative acumen of the Nigeria’s President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to take the country to enviable heights never known in history.

Oyetola, while congratulating the President-elect, on his victory in the just-concluded presidential election, described the victory as victory for democracy and pointer to democratic sustenance in Nigeria.

The former Governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Ismail Omipidan, noted that the emergence of the President-elect is a clear indication that the country is on the verge of democratic rejuvenation, insisting that Tinubu who is endowed with the required qualities of a good leader, would consolidate on the track records of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Oyetola also thanked the people of Osun, especially the 343,945 voters who came out last Saturday to cast their ballots in favour of the President-elect in the face of harassment and intimidation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) sponsored thugs in the State, saying that their labour would not be in vain.

He sympathised with the families of the 15 APC members that were killed by PDP thugs in the buildup to the Presidential election and prayed for the souls of the departed, while noting that they will not die in vain.

Oyetola also thanked party leaders and supporters in Osun for standing by the party, assuring them that soon, the party shall return to continue from where it stopped on November 27, 2022.

His words:, “Your emergence at the just-concluded Presidential Election is indeed a reward of your tireless efforts and selfless service to Nigeria and Nigerians and of course humanity.

“You are not just a leader of leaders but the finest politician who had used his God-given wisdom and wealth to build humanity and advance the socio-economic fortune of our dear country.

“With your antecedents coupled with your outstanding credentials in both private and public sectors, I have no doubt in my mind that you will deliver good governance and build on Nigeria’s existing democratic structures,” Oyetola added.

Meanwhile, there was jubilation in some parts of Osun State as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the presidential election held on Saturday.

In Iragbiji, Boripe Local Government of the State, the hometown of the former Governor, residents of the town converged at the palace of the traditional ruler of the town, the Aragbiji of Iragbiji, Oba Abdulrasheed Olabomi to express their joy on the outcome of the Presidential election.

The people and the traditional ruler who could not hide their joy, sang different types of victory and thanksgiving songs.

Also in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, supporters and members of APC came out to the streets to celebrate the victory of Tinubu.

They converged at the front of the palace of Ataoja of Osogbo land, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun to celebrate the victory of the President-elect.

The victory walk took place in some parts of Osogbo like: Oja- Oba, Odi-Olowo, Olaiya, Oke-Fia, among other areas.