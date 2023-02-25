Tinubu wins polling unit

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC, has won at his PU 085, Ward C, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos where he voted earlier this morning.

A total of 43 voters were accredited to voted at the polling out of 324 registered voters.

Tinubu polled 33 votes to beat Peter Obi, of the Labour Party, who got eight votes to come second, and Atiku Abubakar, candidate of PDP, who secured only one vote, alongside Young Peoples Party (YPP), who also got one vote.

The results showed that many of the registered voters at the polling unit did not turn up to participate in the presidential/national assembly election.

Voting at the polling unit had begun at about 9:20am and ended about 2:30pm following which officials of INEC and ad-hoc staff started sorting before counting.

The results were announced at about 3 pm.